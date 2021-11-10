EXCLUSIVE: How to identify and remove ticks or bacteria from your dog this season

It is essential to check for ticks and fleas if your pet has been in an area with wood or grass in the surroundings. These pests feed on the blood of your pets and can pass illnesses like rhipicephalus, sanguineus. Ticks also release toxins that can harm their hosts and may cause Tick Paralysis. Skin wounds caused by ticks can lead to secondary bacterial infections and maggot infestations. Also, severe tick infestations can lead to anaemia and death.

Sometimes the pests that your dog brings home can make you and your family ill. So, there is nothing better than checking your pet’s body every day when they come back after a walk.

Managing tick infestations at home

Repair and seal any crevices or cracks in the floors or walls at home as brown dog ticks can be enticed indoors through small cracks and crevices that aren’t well maintained. If this happens and ticks start laying eggs, you could have a full-blown infestation on your hands



Vacuum clean the rugs, carpets and furniture at home

Periodic Pest control at home

Check yourself - Comb through your dog’s fur, and check for any bumps. Also, check your pet’s feet (including between the toes), inside their ears, and around the face and neck. You need to check them every time they come in from outdoors.

Use tick treatments - For an extra dose of safety, be sure to prevent ticks from clinging to your pets in the first place by using tick collars and spot-on treatments.

In India, we can see ticks and fleas on our pet’s body mainly in summer because of the humidity. Although ticks can hamper your pet’s health throughout the year, during humid weather the chances of having parasites are the highest.

If you find ticks on your pet’s body, no need to worry because there are many products, such as Fipronil spray, spot ons and sprays, anti-tick shampoos, Bravecto, etc. But make sure not to use any of these products without taking a vet consultation.

About the author: Dr. Shantanu Kalambi - Chief Veterinarian, Supertails.

ALSO READ: Must have indoor plants for gardening connoisseurs