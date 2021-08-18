EXCLUSIVE: How to regain strength post covid recovery according to a dietician

There are 2 major reasons for post covid fatigue:

Lack of nutrition during illness.

The viral load, and stress on the body

So be kind to your body & nurture it with a little extra care.

Let’s understand what we can do to combat this:

Calories

Carbohydrates are fuel to our body, make sure that you eat energy-dense food because they will help you to gain energy and get you going. Include foods like sweet potatoes, whole grains, lentils, good fats etc.

Do not fear carbs, they are not your enemy

Proteins

Proteins are building blocks of our body, during any illness a lot of muscle wastage happens to fight the disease, so it is important to take care of the protein intake to stimulate muscle growth and prevent the continued breakdown of muscles.

Include at least 1.5 gm protein per kg of your body weight for recovery.

Include foods like lentils, pulses, eggs, millets, whole grains, chicken, fish etc.

Take 2 tsp sattu (powdered roasted chana) daily for that extra 19gms protein daily

Omega 3

Omega 3 fatty acids help in reducing inflammation as your body gets significant inflammation while fighting from covid infection. The three omega 3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid, eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid.

Foods rich in omega 3 are:

Chia seeds, walnuts, flaxseeds, mackerel, salmon, soybean oil etc.

Think about supplementing omega 3 for 2 months post covid.

Work on your GUT

Once the infection enters your gut, it changes the microbiome which is why most people face issues like indigestion, diarrhoea. That’s why it is important to take care of your gut health.

Include probiotics (good bacteria strain) and prebiotics (food for those bacteria) in your diet

Sources

Probiotics: Curd, buttermilk, fermented rice kanji, carrot beetroot kanji, dhokla, idli, sauerkraut, kombucha, etc.

Prebiotics: Apples, garlic, onion, salads, grains etc.

Vitamin – D

Vitamin D is also known as ‘sunshine vitamin which is free but still more than 80% population in India is deficient in vitamin D due to various reasons. Vitamin D is more than just a vitamin, it is required in more than 800 pathways in our body, be it bone health, immunity, hormones, weight loss or hair fall.

If your vitamin D levels are a low start:

Spending 30 mins in sunlight without any sunscreen.

Start with supplement after consulting your physician/dietitian.

Coenzyme Q10

As per research on chronic fatigue syndrome, Coenzyme Q10 can help as it is a compound found inside the mitochondria (the powerhouse of the cell).

You can take supplement Ubiquinol 100mg for 2 -3 months post covid.

Whole grains, spinach, broccoli, fish etc. are a good source of coenzyme q10.

Hydration

It is very important to stay hydrated, as it helps with better distribution of nutrients in our body & helps remove toxins through urine & sweating.

Other than these, try to take good sleep, move your body a little every day and be happy.

Sample Diet Plan for Post COVID recovery

Early morning- 5 almonds + 2 walnuts + Green juice 200 ml

Breakfast- 1 Besan pancake / Poha 1 quarter plate / Upma 1 plate /Dosa 1 /Idli + 2 eggs /100gms paneer

Mid-morning - 150gms fruit + 1 tsp flaxseeds

Lunch- 1 plate salad + 2-3 Millet chappati + Vegetable +curd/ Rice 1 katori + Daal 1 bowl / 100gms paneer/ chicken

Post lunch- Chamomile tea + fennel seeds 1 tsp

Evening- 1 glass sattu drink + Chana chat / Makhana chat 1 small katori

Dinner- Sauteed veggies 1 plate + Vegetable oats 1 plate / 1 chappati, Daal 1 bowl / Pulao 1 quarter plate

Post dinner- A2 cow milk 150 ml with saffron, turmeric, black pepper + 1 tsp chia seeds

About the Author: By: Dietician. Shivani Kandwal, Nutritionist, Diabetes Educator, Founder of Nutrivibes

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija on the 5 ayurvedic herbs for health and rejuvenation