EXCLUSIVE: How to win over mental health to optimise productivity

According to a survey conducted by UNICEF and Gallup in early 2021, it has been found that approximately 14% of 15 to 24-year-olds in India, or 1 in 7, reported symptoms of mental health issues or having little interest in doing things. This scenario has further worsened post the pandemic when the anxiety amongst common masses grew due to uncertainty and stress. Research also reveals that those who suffered from Covid-19 also showed symptoms of anxiety due to isolation which worked as a trigger for many.

Hence, mental wellbeing is the most important pillar of holistic wellness, and a happy mind is a more potent and powerful version of self to achieve anything and everything. Mental wellbeing is a state of mind wherein both the physical and the emotional self is stable and enhance a sense of happiness within. Mental health is an issue that has only recently been picked up as a social health concern. In a country like India, where talking about mental wellbeing is taboo, it becomes more essential to adopt a healthy lifestyle that leads to holistic mental wellbeing.

To create a life with mental wellbeing around, it is important that one follows a healthy lifestyle, without indulging in activities that adversely impact the mind and body.

How to Take Control of Your Mental Health

Interact with Others

Interact with someone you can trust, express your needs, feelings, and emotions. Many times, merely conversing with someone provides a tremendous sense of well-being.

Sleep

Sleep is the most important function of the human body since it aids in self-renewal. Having a good sleep regimen becomes really important. This aids in laying the groundwork for mental health.

A good night's sleep lays a bright foundation for the next day, making one feel happier and more satisfied. Getting up at 5 a.m. can prove to be extremely helpful in terms of increasing productivity.

Meditation that is unique to you

The impact of meditation on one’s holistic development has been empirically demonstrated over the years. Meditation has been demonstrated to alleviate anxiety and distress, as well as chronic stress and depression, and hence acts similarly to an antidepressant.

Meditation also aids in the administration of the human body's seven energy centres, sometimes referred to as the "7 Chakras." Normalizing these chakras will enable an individual to live a happier and more tranquil existence by boosting the body, mind, and soul.

Personalising a meditation programme based on date of birth and name improves its effectiveness and impact on human life.

Symbols/Numbers for Healing

Symbols, numbers, and their sequences have been thought to carry large amounts of qualitative, quantitative data, similar to the high-concentration "bundles of energy" that a live organism uses to receive a specific frequency from the universe. This knowledge is also how the universe designs and arranges matter. When used correctly, these information fields can produce vibrations that are helpful to both the mind and the body.



Yoga

Yoga has always been relevant because of its ability to preserve an individual's physical and mental health by providing elasticity and agility to the body. The desk job environment has enslaved everyone to their desks, as is clear. Yoga would surely aid those individuals in overcoming their lethargy and regaining active body capability in this instance.

Some of the yoga asanas that must be practised for mental wellbeing are Vajrasana, Garudasana, Sukhasana etc.

Binaural beats that are unique to you

Binaural beats are auditory delusions caused by two tones heard at different frequencies. The illusion of a third tone, which is a binaural beat, is created when you hear two distinct tones in each ear with differing frequencies. Binaural beats treatment may work differently for different people. Although some people claim that binaural beats treatment reduces their anxiety and tension, others claim that it improves their focus and attention.

In our research, we discovered that binaural beats, when chosen based on a person's date of birth and name, can aid to alleviate a person's mood in a long-term manner.

Crystal Healing

Crystals have a lot of good energy and a lot of therapeutic properties. They have the ability to open chakras, enhance the good energy, cut through layers of low self-esteem that can contribute to depressive feelings, and heal mental health. While crystals cannot replace expert help in significant mental health issues, they can bring uplifting energy and the promise of a new day.

Sound Therapy

Ragas or musical note patterns have been demonstrated to have a relaxing effect on the psyche, as well as therapeutic advantages for a number of mental illnesses. In study findings, sound therapy, alone or in combination with guided imagery, has been demonstrated to be useful in the treatment of depression. According to S.L. Saniyarapu, who published an article in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry, the correct kind of music has the ability to bring out the best in everyone, helping them to reach their full potential. As a result, obtaining an appropriate kind of sound treatment at work will surely aid in the release of hidden abilities and tranquillity.

Diet

Eating well, which means eating a well-balanced, nutritious diet, will help you feel better and have a more positive attitude. Our food has a tangled relationship with our mental health. Despite this, research suggests that there is a link between what we eat and how we see things. Our dietary habits have the potential to affect our mental health. Certain foods have the ability to make us feel wonderful. Our stomach can also reflect our attitude, according to research: if we're concerned, it may speed up or slow down. Healthy nutrition for our stomach comes from fruits, vegetables, beans, and probiotics.

Following the above tips for your mental wellbeing can transform your life for good. The transformation will not just impact your emotional self but will also heighten your physical strength and agility. One must always understand that having a healthy mind is as important as having a healthy body.

About the author: Sidhharrth S Kumaar founder, Numrovani. He is a numerologist.

ALSO READ: 4 Tips to stay optimistic