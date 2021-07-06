EXCLUSIVE: I weighed 86 kilos at 14: Krishna Shroff on her fitness journey, tips from Tiger Shroff & more

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Krishna Shroff talked about her fitness mantra, what she's picked up from Tiger and Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani & more.

If there is one star kid who isn't part of the industry yet and has explicitly claimed that she never wants to be part of it, it has to be Jackie Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff. The diva's name runs synonymous with fitness today and she spoke candidly with Pinkvilla about her journey, things she picked up from her brother Tiger Shroff and more.

Growing up, Krishna opened up about how she was a chubby kid and tends to gain weight easily. "I weighed 84 kilos when I was 14," she reveals and says that today, while fitness is part of her life, she does it primarily to look good. "Although it does make me feel good at the same time, my main goal is to look good," the 28-year-old said.

Growing up with Tiger helped too! When we asked what the one fitness tip Krishna picked up from Tiger, she said, "Everything, I can't pick one!" and went on to add that growing up with him has been all the motivation she needed.

As for Disha Patani, Krishna revealed that the Malang star can eat literally anything and get away with it! "She can eat whatever she wants and nothing changes. She wakes up like that, she goes to sleep like that, she's literally 24/7 in shape!" Krishna shares.

While she is a fitness enthusiast, everybody dreads one exercise. For Krishna, "I hate cardio. I think everyone hates cardio, I haven't met one person that says they love cardio!"

And her fitness mantra? "Consistency. You can put in 3 hours a day or 30 minutes a day but as long as those 30 minutes are consistent I think that's important," says the diva who made her music video debut with Kinni Kinni Vaari and added that one shouldn't compare themselves with anybody else as each person's journey is different.

