EXCLUSIVE: Infection check: Expert tells you the causes and symptoms of UTI

Did you just step out of the washroom, and have the urge to urinate again? Do you dismiss it thinking you might have drunk too much water? If yes, then you should probably give it a second thought.

More so, if it’s the monsoon season. Why, you ask? Because high humidity is a breeding ground for bacteria, and hence the chances of catching infections like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) increases during the season.

“A UTI is mainly caused by microbes. It may occur at any part of the urinary tract that includes kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra,” says Dr. Amit K. Devra, Director, Kidney Transplant Programme, Department of Urology & Kidney Transplant, Jaypee Hospital (Noida).

The symptoms of a urinary tract infection, Devra says, depend where the infection occurred on the urinary tract. Lower tract UTIs generally affect the urethra and bladder. The symptoms are:

• Cloudy appearance of urine.

• May have blood in urine.

• Pelvic pain in women.

• Burning sensation while urinating.

• Strong odour in the urine.

• Increased urgency of urination.

• Increased occurrence of urination without passing much urine.

Upper tract UTIs mostly affect the kidneys. It can be potentially fatal to life if bacteria move from the infected kidney into the blood. It is known as urosepsis and can cause dangerously low blood pressure, shock, and death (if left untreated). Symptoms include:

• High grade fever.

• Chills.

• Nausea.

• Vomiting.

• Tenderness in the upper back and sides.

“The treatment of UTIs mostly depends on the cause. In most cases, the cause is bacteria and is treated with antibiotics. In some cases, it is caused by viruses or fungi. Viral UTIs are treated with the help of medications called antivirals and fungal UTIs are treated with antifungals,” explains Devra.

Though UTIs are common in females, males can get it too. “Many females who get a urinary tract infection (UTI) may again experience it at some point in their lives. Men too can get recurrent UTIs but it is not as common and is mostly due to some type of urinary tract blockage,” adds Devra.

Keep these in mind if you want to eliminate any chance of getting a UTI

· Stay hydrated.

· Don’t hold your urine for longer period of time.

· Empty your bladder soon after intercourse.

· Avoid potentially irritating feminine products.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Antacids if consumed for a longer period can cause chronic kidney disease: Expert