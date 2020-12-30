EXCLUSIVE: Infertility problems in young women in their 20s and expert approved ways on how to deal with them

The most common causes of infertility will be PCOS, endometriosis, and unhealthy weight gain. Furthermore, we also discuss the treatments to tackle the problem of infertility.

Though infertility is less common in younger women belonging to the age group of 20, some will be shocked to know that conceiving can be difficult for them. The most common causes of infertility will be PCOS, endometriosis, and unhealthy weight gain. Furthermore, we also discuss the treatments to tackle the problem of infertility.

Pregnancy is bliss! But, now even women in their 20s may encounter infertility problems. Yes, you have heard it right! Thus, getting pregnant will be a lot harder than one thinks. Though infertility in younger women is less common it will surely be daunting, stressful, and even worrisome. Surely, infertility in the 20s can be disturbing and even disheartening. It can be an isolating experience for the one experiencing it as one will be less prepared, even mentally, and physically.

Here, we list out the infertility problems and tell you how to deal with them

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

When talking about younger women, PCOS ultimately is like an anovulatory cycle that will lead to infertility.

The symptoms of PCOS: Will be irregular periods, absence of periods for a longer time, and hirsutism that is excess of body hair, blackening of the neck, and even obesity.

Why it causes infertility?

Since it is an anovulatory cycle, there are no eggs to get fertilized. PCOS and obesity are vicious and inter-related. So, one with PCOS and obesity will have a hormonal imbalance. The thyroid levels will be altered and de-ranged. It will have a follicular quality impact and cause infertility.

Treatment of PCOS will be medication, weight loss, and lifestyle modifications such as exercising every day and adhering to a well-balanced diet.

PCOS can be managed with ovulation induction and medication.

Endometriosis

The lining of one’s uterus is known as the endometrium, and one will encounter the problem of endometriosis when endometrial tissue grows on the ovaries, fallopian tube and tissues lining the pelvis.

Symptoms: Will be severe dysmenorrheal that is painful periods accompanied by vomiting, nausea.

Why it causes infertility?

It occurs because of the altered anatomy of the tube and the ovaries and leads to infertility. This hampers the implantation of the embryo because of the inflammation and infection that occurs inside. When endometriosis is ovarian then it hampers the egg quality. Hence, the fallopian tube, egg quality, and uterus are affected that causes a blockage, and even the problem of painful periods is there. All these factors cause infertility.

Treatment for endometriosis will be laparoscopic excision of wherever the endometrial tissue is present. Other treatments will be IUI or IVF cycle.

Uterine abnormalities

Fibroids is a noncancerous mass present in the muscular tissues. Small fibroids will not cause infertility problems. But, the bigger ones on the uterus will invite infertility due to the anatomical alteration.

Symptoms: Will be bleeding between the periods, prolonged periods, lower back pain, painful intercourse, frequent urination, and pelvic pain along with pregnancy complications.

Why it causes infertility? If the location of the fibroid is inside the uterus that is submucosal fibroid then this will hamper the embryo implantation in the normal cycle. If the fibroids hamper the way of endometrial implantation then this can be risky causing miscarriages or abortion.

Treatment: Fibroid removal is advised. Small fibroids can be tackled with medication.

Unhealthy body weight

Either the person will be overweight or the eating disorders are there like anorexia nervosa which impacts ovarian quality.

The symptoms: Will be loss of muscle mass, fatigue, dizziness, lack of sleep, swelling of the hands and feet, and even upset stomach.

Why it causes infertility? One will face emotional challenges and may have an unrealistic body image, fear of becoming overweight or obese. Due to a restricted diet, one may encounter fertility problems.

Tubal issues: Damaged or blocked fallopian tubes will be worrisome. In India, sexually transmitted diseases are common. So, these diseases can impact the tubal blockage. Chlamydia and gonorrhoea, tuberculosis (TB), and pelvic inflammatory disease can be problematic and cause infertility.

Why does it cause infertility? Egg fertilization will be hampered due to these problems.

How we can combat the above infertility problems

1: Lifestyle changes like exercising will be helpful. Weight loss with exercise is essential as the BMI should be below 24. Meditation and yoga can be beneficial as well. Also, get a good night’s sleep.

2: Dietary changes- Women having any of the problems mentioned above will have to opt for a high-protein diet, low carbohydrates, and avoid red meat, too much dairy products, junk food, cold drinks, caffeine, and tea. Eat green leafy vegetables, soya, fruits, green tea to increase metabolism.

3: ART treatments- Depending on the severity of the condition, Assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment will be advised by a certified fertility expert.

IUI: Intrauterine insemination (IUI) can be described as a simple procedure wherein the sperm is directly put inside your uterus. This helps healthy sperm get closer to your egg.

IVF: In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is one of the types of assisted reproductive technology (ART) that is done using a combination of medicines and surgical procedures in order to help sperm fertilize an egg and implant it in the uterus. Medication will be given to the woman to make her eggs mature and ready for fertilization. Then the doctor will take eggs out of the body and mix them with the sperm. This is done to help the sperm fertilize the eggs. This procedure will help women conceive and become pregnant.

Egg or embryo freezing: Women who do not get pregnant before 35 or career-oriented females should freeze their eggs. Embryo freezing is for married women. Egg or embryo freezing is suggested whenever the husband or wife is going ahead with the cancer treatment like radiation therapy or any surgical procedure where the reproductive organ is getting harmed. Remember to go ahead with any kind of treatment only after consulting a fertility expert.

About the author: Dr. Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Breastfeeding Vs Bottle Feeding: ALL you need to know about what your baby needs by medical expert



Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×