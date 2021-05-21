EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kadhas might not suit you:’ Shweta Shah on Covid 19 diet, Deepika & Katrina’s diet secrets & more

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, dietician Shweta Shah opened up on Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone’s diet secrets. She also talks about the right Covid 19 diet and how ayurvedic secrets help. Watch

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit us hard and while the world is trying to cope up with it one step at a time, all we can do is take care of ourselves. Building immunity and sticking to a balanced diet is all that we can think of. So, we got in touch with Nutritionist and Dietician, Shweta Shah who talks about Ayurvedic remedies and the diet you should be on during the pandemic.

While suggesting a diet, Shweta also opens up about how people overdo it with herbal concoctions and kadhas. She says, ‘You can totally skip it if you think it is not suiting you or creating a lot of heat in the body.’ She says that according to Ayurveda, everybody is different and what suits someone might not suit you. So sticking to what your body reacts to positively will only help you move forward. Dealing with the toxins in your body with the right kind of food will help battle the virus in a positive way.

While chatting, the Nutritionist also spills the beans on the kind of body types Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have the diets she suggests. She also opens up about how their bodies are of the ‘Pitta’ kind and the types of foods she suggests them. Celebs like Katrina and Deepika travel a lot which results in acidity and a lot of fatigue. Controlling it with the right kind of diet is what helps maintain a balance.

To know more, watch the video here:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dr Rohini Patil reveals the health benefits of cooking in brass, copper and silver vessels

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×