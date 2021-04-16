EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif doesn't follow specific diet, prefers home cooked food: Celeb nutritionist Shweta Shah

Katrina Kaif truly has one of the most enviable bodies in the Bollywood industry. The actress who works out also ensures that she eats right, discloses her nutritionist Shweta Shah, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

One of the fittest actresses we have in the industry today has to be Katrina Kaif. The diva regularly posts updates about her routine and workouts on her Instagram while also flaunting her abs and making us envious. But she doesn't just hit it out at the gym. Katrina ensures she also eats right while shedding the calories at the gym.

The diva's nutritionist, Shweta Shah gave us an insight into what Katrina eats to ensure she keeps fit and her skin glowing. Shah tells us that Kat's philosophy lies in the all-natural approach and her mantra for both her skin and fitness, is to "Just go natural". Shah also adds that Kaif knows what to do and not do and is a nutritionist and beauty expert in her own right!

"Katrina knows her body well, she eats exactly what suits her body," says Shah who adds that Kaif manages to work out every single day to get her abs. For Katrina, consistency is key and working out also keeps her upbeat, happy and energetic. While diets are also important, her nutritionist tells us that Katrina doesn't follow a specific diet but prefers non-oily and non-spicy home-cooked food. She eats two meals a day and doesn't like to snack. In fact, the diva sticks to clean and organic eating which is both dairy and gluten-free, even during shoots! "She follows her own diet. I step in when we want some tweaks to be made in any recipe or she wants to achieve specific health goals," says Shweta.

Some of Katrina's favourite meals include steamed fish, edamame and avocado salad, zucchini or quinoa pancakes, lentil stews, lettuce wraps and zoodles, soups. For her sweet cravings, homemade peanut balls are her must-haves. When she feels uneasy, Shah recommends Katrina drink water steeped with black raisins and fennel.

Apart from that, the actress' beauty is all credited to her clean eating rather than following diets or fads!

