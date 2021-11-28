EXCLUSIVE: Krishna Shroff on breaking norms, healthy lifestyle, strength training & more

It's not every day you come across stalwart fitness enthusiasts but the world could vouch for Krishna Shroff as a major one. Gracing magazine covers with her toned body and leaving us on awe-inducing envy with her beach bum mode is something that comes naturally to the 28-year-old. In one of her interviews with us in July, she mentioned, "The fitness mantra I swear by is to stay consistent. No matter whether you put in three hours or 30 minutes, you should be consistent and also what's important is that, everyone's journey is different and never compare your path with anybody else.”

An all-rounder sports fanatic, Krishna played everything you’d name, from basketball to volleyball as a school-going kid. As she grew up, her motivation has always been in abundance that came from Bollywood actor, her brother, best friend, and gym bud Tiger Shroff, whose deft for performing stunts, dance, and everything is truly top-notch. In the video below, she also talks about how she sees herself as the biggest inspiration and aspires to be better every day.

For Krishna, her interests have never revolved around working in Bollywood like her father, Jackie Shroff, and her brother. She wanted to take a different route and chose fitness to be it. With parents who are aging like fine wine and a superhero of a brother, she stays positive and keeps on going strong with working out for all it does is benefit her. When she was 23, the diva witnessed a breakup, and hence, chose to get on the transformational journey for herself. A lesson on self-care, which most of us tend to ignore.

While everyone’s got a reason or more behind training hard, Krishna’s has been to look good. Honesty at its best, and we’re here to leave you intrigued with a closer look (tour) you can have at Krishna’s gym. In an interview with us recently, the lover of strength-training spills compelling beans on how healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle come as a natural, and smashing these habits is no fun. There’s more to Krishna and we let this video show you more of her enviable self.

