EXCLUSIVE: A lifestyle coach opines on where Body Positivity meets body transformations

The buzzword Body Positivity is highly misunderstood by a lot of us. Body positivity means accepting who you are and improving alongside, not just thinking that we are perfect and there’s no need for improvement in things that bother us and we can change by simply improving our lifestyle!

Human life is a continual journey of improvement and that’s what happens as we grow along.

We improve and this improvement is not just limited to wisdom.

It’s multifaceted.

It ranges from the mind, body to even soul and when we talk about improvements in body,

It includes ALL aspects which can be improved.

From aesthetics to losing fat and even gaining muscle (if that’s the goal) while continually improving health.

While accepting things that cannot be changed which would include: Genetics, Height, Skin colour, sex, race, bone structure, tone of voice, facial features etc.

Body positivity in my opinion is:

1. Respecting Individuality. Respecting Human differences, being okay with what nature has gifted us with different genes, bone structure, skin tone, perfections, priorities at the moment or in life generally, eating habits, trigger foods, bone structure, body fat deposition patterns, boob size, penis size, ass etc.

2. Not comparing you to others. Esp. those ‘perfect’ Instagram models. In my opinion, two humans should never be compared ‘AT ANY LEVEL’A lot of them are blessed genetically, epigenetically, past history, have physique as their #1 priority, use of peds or even photoshop. Their physique is none of your business, however, feel free to compliment them if you wish to, because they worked hard. For months, years.

3. Not running after that ‘perfect Instagram physique’ at cost of your health, social life, relationship with food, with yourself (however, again nothing wrong with working hard for your goals and reaching there because improving body composition has its own rush because this is something we do for ourselves and this cannot be ‘gifted’. However, if the goal is to improve body composition (to be your best version), definitely GO FOR IT.

4. knowing some things are human: Cellulite. NORMAL. Human. Stretch Marks. Normal. Human.Body Fat. Normal. Human. Some body fat is essential for ‘optimal’ health. Craving for food ‘high-calorie food’. Normal. Human. P.S. Who doesn’t like tasty food? Body Hair. Normal. Height Differences, Normal.Different Skin and Hair Color. Normal. Working on improving body composition, looking aesthetic, if you want to, for yourself, or even for others (if that makes you feel better about yourselves).Long story short. PAUSE. Ask yourselves, ‘Do I want to improve my body composition or health?’If the answer is YES (Even Remotely), work for it. Don’t let anyone stop you or question you on the Name of Body Positivity. So, yes Body Transformations and Body positivity can definitely go hand in hand. In my opinion, How we are as humans, our heart, our behaviour towards others is #1, but there’s no harm with having ‘an aesthetic’ physique as it’s not just about The physical transformation, it’s much more.

The kind of physique we build comes with confidence, hard work and discipline which builds our character too. Remember, we are social beings. Don’t forget the improvements in health, skin/hair quality, energy levels and even productivity and mental health, which come alongside a body transformation which come alongside a body transformation.

About the author: Yash Vardhan Swami is a celebrity health and fitness educator and a coach

