EXCLUSIVE: Milind Soman reveals how good amount of sleep is extremely important to lead a super healthy life

Milind Soman is one of the fittest men we have in the country today. The model and actor has always given us major fitness goals and continues to inspire us with every passing day. Soman literally gave India its first ever, "supermodel" and the whole currently went into a tizzy. Remember when he featured in Alisha Chinai's Made in India video and we all lost our minds looking at him? Well, that was his magic which still lives on. The dapper actor met with Pinkvilla recently and shared with us everything that he eats in a day.

Milind was happy to reveal his diet secrets. We first asked him if he is one of those blessed souls who can eat anything and get away with it and to our surprise he said, he cant. "I can't. I like eating simple food. Ever since i was a child I was always involved in sports. So I was always conscious about what is good for me and my performance and so nothing much has changed over the years. I still like to eat simple organic food," he stated.

Given that he is the fittest celebrity we asked him how does he define "healthy food". He said, "For more, healthy food is food which can be digested easily. Food which is whole food and not fried food." The 54 year old also added that he likes to stay away from food which are heavy, for example, non-vegetarian food.

Milind also believes that getting ample amount of sleep is extremely important. He confessed how he was a night owl but he isn't anymore. He shared, "I used to be a night owl in my early 20s. By the time I reached 30 I stopped going out at night and get my sleep. It is the same even today. I still feel like I don't get enough sleep and sleep is extremely important. I wake up at about 5.30-6 and sleep at around 10.30-11."

The handsome actor sure leads a happy, healthy and simple life which reflects beautifully.

