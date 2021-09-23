EXCLUSIVE: Mind your head: 6 Myths about migraine

That sharp pain in your head, and all you can think of is to either bang your head on a wall or stay in pain until you fall asleep. And God forbid, if the pain persists for more than a couple of days, we self-diagnose it as a migraine. Even if we don’t, thanks to the people around us who take a moment to diagnose us with a migraine. However, none of this is based on facts.

Dr. Jaideep Bansal, Director and Head of Department, Neurology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, tells you that migraine is a primary headache which means the cause is unknown and the headache is recurring. However, over time it can become continuous. Migraine can be of two types, one is classic migraine or aura where there are flashes of light followed by headache, the second is without aura.

Migraines often go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, because of the several myths around them. Sometimes a normal headache is also termed as a migraine, which is scientifically wrong. Here Bansal aims to bust a few.

Myth 1: All types of headaches are migraines

Fact: It is a myth that all headaches are migraines. The term migraine is used loosely many times. However, it should be first categorised and accordingly the medicines and management should be done. When any patient is having a headache, the doctor needs to diagnose the type of headache. Headaches related to migraine have particular medicines. If it is not migraine then there are other medicines.

Myth 2: Short duration headaches are migraine

Fact: Many a times a short one week or ten days history of headache may be categorised as migraine which may not be right. If the patient has a headache for over ten days, secondary causes can be ruled out. In this context secondary causes mean any structure between the head and neck can cause a headache or any eye problem may cause one. Short duration headache should not be termed as migraine.

Myth 3: Migraine is one’s own fault

Fact: Family history is important in migraine. However, it is not necessary that if a person’s parents have migraine the child will have it too. But chances of having migraine increases nonetheless. In classic migraine or migraine with aura, family history is more prominent.

Myth 4: Migraine increases with age

Fact: While migraine may begin at a young age, during the 20s, over time it reduces. However, in the case of women post menopause migraine may increase. Additionally, for many people headache may start at the age of 80. However, when the headache starts at an old age, other secondary causes need to be looked at.

Myth 5: Migraine is not curable

Fact: While migraine may not be curable, but it is definitely treatable. Lifestyle changes such as getting enough sleep can help in managing migraine, it is best for the patient to be in a silent dark room when they have an episode of migraine.

Myth 6: Caffeine triggers migraine

Fact: There may be some food items that increase the chances of migraine or that trigger migraine in a person, however, no particular food may increase the chances. It differs from person to person, it could be perfumes, food or wine. This can be managed by documenting and limiting the trigger by the individual himself. Once the item is removed, the frequency of a headache can be reduced.

