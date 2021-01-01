EXCLUSIVE: Mira Kapoor on indulging Misha & Zain Kapoor's sweet tooth, dietary changes for winter & more

In a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Mira Rajput Kapoor spoke in-depth about some mindful ways in which she keeps herself and her kids healthy in winters, dietary changes she's made and traditional remedies passed down by her mother!

Mira Rajput Kapoor is all about wellness these days. The mother-of-two who has been holed up at home with her kids Misha and Zain Kapoor and husband Shahid Kapoor has been taking the time to look after her skin and put health in the forefront of everything.

The diva exclusively shared the dietary changes she's made to all of their diets this winter, mindful wellness practices passed down by her mom that she swears by and more!

What are some steps you're taking to keep your children healthy this winter?

Health is Wealth - I believe in that. Good health enables you to do everything better. Right from the time my kids were little, I gave them things like amla juice and haldi doodh regularly and we started all this when they were really young. So my advice to all mothers would be to inculcate natural remedies that you may have and those that our moms have taught us. Also adapt your meal plans according to the season which is always healthy and fresh, giving you and your kids the right nutrition needed to fight common illness during a particular season.

What's a technique passed down by your mother/grandmother to keep yourself and your family healthy during the winters?

It’s always great to go back to your roots and follow those traditional home remedies passed on through generations. I love them and even today imbibe my mother and mother-in-law’s teachings in our lifestyle especially during winters when health needs double the care. One such nuska is practising steam inhalation with Vicks Vaporub. Even if we have had a slight cough and cold symptoms, mom advises us to mix 1-2 teaspoons of Vicks Vaporub in hot water and inhale the steam infused with natural ingredients. This traditional method soothes my cold and cough symptoms.

Along with this, I also include the traditional practice of drinking warm Haldi doodh before bed. Warm milk by the end of the day always helps our body to calm down and sleep peacefully. The condiment also has antiviral and antibacterial properties which boost immunity, a needed measure to manage respiratory health in winters.

Something else you will see me indulge in is black tea and recently I’ve discovered lopchu tea - a variant form Darjeeling, the hot brew is said to be very beneficial for health as they’re also loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help rev up immunity.

Are there any specific foods/ingredients you've been adding to your diet since the temperatures have dropped?

It's the greens and seasonal fruits that are available fresh in the market and come with the nutrition needed to fight off winter ailments. Figs and Strawberries are my favourite during this season when it comes to fruits and in winter veggies, I like methi, spinach and root vegetables. Adapting them in our meals have always helped boost immunity and I also prepare it in ways my kids will enjoy. Along with this a kitchen ingredient that becomes my favourite is Haldi and Ginger, they come with natural ailing properties that work wonders in boosting your immunity. While haldi is known as a versatile ingredient and has been known for its immunity-building properties for centuries, ginger’s thermogenic properties warm your body.

Ice creams in winter: are they allowed in your house? If not, what do you substitute it with to curb the sweet cravings your kids have?

Winter does come with festivities and some fun days, therefore I don’t restrict them completely from having ice cream and let them indulge in the same every once a while. But more than ice cream, I indulge their sweet teeth in homemade gajar ka halwa or a hot chocolate or even a homemade cake but I do prefer making whatever I can at home and sometimes even make it into an activity for the kids. I also believe indulgence is good but with a touch of healthy ingredients, like adding a pinch of cinnamon in our hot chocolate and replacing sugar with jaggery. A small change can go a long way!

What are some changes that you guys have made in your diet this winter? Are ice creams allowed in your house in winter? Comment below and let us know!

