EXCLUSIVE: Mother’s diary: Expert lists foods that expecting women should avoid

Are you expecting? If the answer is yes, we are sure you must be tired of hearing what to eat, and whatnot during your pregnancy? While some of it does make sense to you, others are just nothing but a brainchild of your overly-possessive in-laws and parents. So, if you have been thinking of pregnancy as the most difficult phase of a woman's life, it surely is, but it doesn’t come at the cost of your favourite food.

The good thing is a woman can eat most of what she likes during the nine-month journey and actually, it is recommended that a woman should fulfil all her cravings, in order to give birth to a healthy child. Not to mention, a well-balanced, healthy and nutritious diet is the key to a healthy, happy, and super active mother and baby.

However, there are a few foods that are a big no for expecting women.

Dr. Ritu Sethi, Senior Consultant, Gynaecologist, Cloud Nine Hospital, Gurugram and Apex Clinic, Gurugram, lists those.

One, pregnant women should be avoiding foods which contain hormones that can trigger labour pains. These include raw papaya. The reason is that the slimy liquid which comes out of it can trigger labour pains.

Two, caffeine present in coffee, and chocolate should be avoided as it can cause growth restriction in babies.

Three, uncooked cheese can be contaminated with salmonella bacteria, hence it should be avoided completely unless cooked well or sauteed.

Four, fried, spicy meals can cause acidity and digestive issues in pregnant women and are to be completely avoided.

Five, fish which contain high levels of mercury should be taken in moderation not more than once in 10 days or so.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mother's diary: 5 Tips that will help mothers deal with newborns