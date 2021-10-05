EXCLUSIVE: Mother’s diary: Expert tells you why your baby must be crying all the time

Leave your tiny tot aside for a minute to complete any task, and a loud cry will make you leave everything and rush to your newborn to check on him. We are sure, all new mothers would relate to it. And of course, newborns and crying can be synonymous for many mothers. While there’s not much mothers can do to comfort crying babies, except for feeding them or holding hem up in their arms, because usually it does the job, there are times when a crying baby can point out some problem.

But it, often, becomes difficult for new mothers to understand the actual reason behind a crying baby. And rightly so because this is the first time, they are nurturing a tiny human who can’t even speak.

“Crying baby indicates not only hunger but many other reasons which includes wet diapers, colicky abdominal pain, nose block, ear pain, gastroesophageal reflux, kept in uncomfortable environmental temperature, diaper rash and, in some cases, an infection,” says Dr. Sarita Sharma, Senior Consultant Paediatrician, PSRI Hospital.

In infants below 6 months of age, feeding should be demand feeding i.e., feed when baby demands which it usually does in 2 to 3 hrs. Feed requirement increases as baby grows. “Exclusive breast feeding till 6 months of age is ideal as breast milk not only increases immunity and passes protective antibodies to baby but has many other advantages. Burping after feed is important,” explains Sharma.

Sometimes baby can also become cranky because of inadequate sleep, she adds. At times, it become difficult for new parents to deal with the situation, and they feel helpless. “If the baby is crying inconsolably, parents should see a paediatrician to know the reason and ease out the situation,” advises Sharma.

Another common reason behind a crying baby is colicky pain. “It is usually seen in the evening hours when baby cries while lifting both lower limbs with distended abdomen and feels better when patted on back or kept on shoulder. The reason for colicky pain is not very much clear. It gets better as the baby grows,” she says.

While in gastroesophageal reflux there is usually history of frequent milk regurgitation or vomiting, sometime associated with cough. Sometimes it is severe enough to need medications. Ear pain in young infants is usually preceded by cough and cold. Sometimes there can be middle ear infection requiring antibiotics. “To prevent middle ear infection, pneumococcal vaccines are available,” says Sharma.

A piece of advice. “To avoid diaper rash, diapers should be changed frequently. In every 3 hours if it is wet, and immediately if stool is passed. Apply a thin layer of diaper rash cream containing zinc before putting on diapers,” she says.

Small infants catch respiratory infection very frequently and are prone to developing complications due to narrow and collapsible airways. To avoid this, those having flu symptoms should avoid contact with the baby. “Mother should be given flu vaccine in antenatal period along with other vaccines,” advises Sharma.

