EXCLUSIVE: Mother’s Guide: 7 Don’ts of handling newborns

From feeding to holding, handling newborns is a task that has to be done with utmost care. A small mistake can not only be painful for the delicate tiny human being but can also lead to severe injuries in the long run.

While there can be no better caretaker of a newborn than his or her mother, there are some mistakes that new mothers, often, end up making. Blame the overly possessive relatives who don’t miss a chance of bombarding the new mother with advice. While this, undoubtedly, done for a good cause, these thousands of advice do more harm than good.

A new mother is, often, left in a dilemma of what to do and whatnot. Dr. S V N S Sowjanya, MBBS, MD Pediatrics, DNB Neonatology, Consultant Neonatologist, Fernandez Foundation, lists a few don’ts of handling newborns that will help simplify motherhood for the new mothers.

First, don’t let in multiple visitors to see the newly born baby in the first few days especially in the current scenario of the pandemic. “Since the newborn is extremely sensitive and delicate, these visiting sessions might bring in infections,” says Sowjanya.

Second, avoid rubbing the baby vigorously while bathing. “Always handle the newborn gently. A gentle oil massage and sponge or tub bathing is advised,” says Sowjanya.

Third, avoid shaking the baby or overstimulating the baby.

Fourth, do not give water, honey, or any other liquid or milk other than breastmilk in the first 6 months of life. Do not give gripe water.

Fifth, do not instil oil into the nostrils and ears.

Sixth, never place the baby to bed on the stomach without monitoring. “When the baby is on the same bed as a mother (bedding in), make sure to monitor the breathing of the baby at all times,” advises Sowjanya.

Seventh, parents should avoid smoking and consumption of any other non-medical drugs.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mother’s Diary: Expert lists ways on how working mothers can take care of their mental health