EXCLUSIVE: Mother's diary: 5 Tips that will help mothers deal with newborns

A loud cry, and you have to wake up from your deep sleep, and attend to your baby, while you are in your zombie mode. Calming down a crying baby can be a tough deal for a mother. There are many reasons why your baby might be crying inconsolably, but, sometimes, it can be because they are hungry, are wanting you to comfort them, or are just sleepy enough.

But if you have just fed your newborn, and s/he is still crying, holding them up in your arms might help them calm down. However, it is not as simple as it seems. When it comes to new mothers dealing with their tiny tots, there is a lot that goes in their mind. From being afraid to pick up that little human being to panicking every time s/he cries, a new mother feels like getting stuck at an alien place. And anyone who steps up to help or give tips in such a situation, feels like a God sent gift.

To address this issue, Dr. Amit Gupta, Senior Consultant Paediatrics & Neonatology, Motherhood Hospital, Noida, lists some tips that will help mothers deal with their newborn child.

First, see to it that your baby can see, hear, move and touch you. “Ensure that your baby’s arms and legs move in disconnected ways, this will help your newborn to control their movements,” says Gupta.

Second, when interacting with your baby, look into his/her eyes and smile in response to his/her smiles. “You may see that your baby may react positively to your facial expressions,” Gupta tells you.

Third, it's vital to interact with your baby in soft tones, you may notice that the baby will try to memorise and copy your words.

Fourth, it's important to gently soothe, stroke and hold your child from time to time. “This will help comfort the baby as they are happy to be held and cuddled,” opines Gupta.

Fifth, skin to skin contact is crucial when it comes to babies; feeling, hearing and smelling mother’s presence helps the baby feel calm and safe.

