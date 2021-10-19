EXCLUSIVE: Mother's diary: Is drinking wine safe during pregnancy? Expert REVEALS

Have you been told that a glass of red wine won’t cause much harm even if you are expecting? And to validate the fact, were you given the links of several sites that said so? And did you actually fall for it? If the answer is yes, you should immediately reconsider your decision, since experts suggest otherwise.

If this is something you still don’t believe in because you have just done your in-depth research on the Internet, consider asking a doctor about the same, and we are sure, the first thing you will get to hear from them will be a big and strict no.

Dr. Uma Vaidyanathan, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, tells you that alcohol in any quantity has not been proven to be safe in pregnancy.

“In fact, there is something called fetal alcohol syndrome, seen in children whose mothers have been addicted to liquor during their pregnancy, which is associated with neurodevelopmental issues, delayed milestones (growth). Alcohol is also associated with other addictions, so it’s a strict no during pregnancy,” she emphasises.

If you are to debate that it’s, specifically, the red wine that doesn’t cause any harm, you will be further disappointed to know that pregnant or breastfeeding mothers cannot drink wine.

“It is propagated as an anti-ageing agent, however, there is no clinical basis for the same and at the end of the day it is a form of alcohol and it can harm the baby. It can get transmitted in breast milk and then the baby might suffer from withdrawal symptoms, if the mother is addicted to the same. Hence, from an expert’s mouth it is a strict no and all the rest is just a fad,” she explains.

So, it’s better to not fall for such claims, and remember, 'Prevention is better than cure’.

