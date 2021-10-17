EXCLUSIVE: Mother's diary: Expert lists foods that new mothers should eat and avoid

If you are pregnant or have just given birth, it’s likely that you are no longer the one in-charge to decide what you can eat and whatnot, minus the cravings. Instead, it is your overly-possessive in-laws, parents, and other relatives that make and break the menu for you. While it is all out of love for you, and your baby, there can be times when the advice given to you is not right, or just don’t make complete sense.

In such a situation, what one looks out for is an expert’s advice, and who better than a doctor herself. Dr Tanveer Aujla, Senior Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Motherhood Hospital, Noida, tells you that an expecting woman not only has to bring about several changes in her routine but also has to be mindful of what she eats and how she moves around.

“Talking about a mother’s diet changes, it not only includes changes in her meal but also timings; moreover, the most crucial aspect is what an expecting mother should eat in order to keep her energy levels high. While a plain bagel, a bowl of sugary cereal, or a piece of white toast – all simple carbs – will keep you full but instead subsisting it for a smoothie made with fruit and yogurt, a bowl of oatmeal or whole grain cereal, or scrambled eggs on whole wheat toast will give you lots of energy. These super foods contain proteins, and complex carbohydrates which are better breakfast choices than simple carbohydrates or sugar,” explains Aujla.

Simple carbs cause your blood sugar to go high and then crash, which makes you feel drowsy. Complex carbs, on the other hand, help with long-lasting energy, keep you full, and provide more vitamins and minerals. “The key to remaining energetic is to eat small meals throughout the day, to drink a lot of water and to add lots of fruits and veggies to your meals,” she tells you.

It’s a no-brainer that for a healthy pregnancy, a mother’s diet should include a balance of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Gladly, there are more foods you can consume than what you can’t. “But there are certain foods and drinks that may have a harmful effect on a pregnant woman’s health and the overall health of their baby,” Aujla says, while listing a few. Here are those:

Seafood which is high in mercury.

Raw, undercooked or contaminated seafood.

Undercooked meat, poultry and eggs.

Unpasteurised foods.

Excess intake of caffeine, alcohol and herbal teas.

She points out that too much coffee during pregnancy could lead to problems for the mother and the unborn child. “When it comes to caffeine and pregnancy, mothers are advised to limit their intake. It's critical to cut back on caffeine during pregnancy; as even tiny amounts could affect the baby,” advises Aujla.

