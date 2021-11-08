EXCLUSIVE: Mother's diary: Expert shares tips that will help beat pregnancy blues

Mood swings, constant feeling of being overweight and unappealing, and stress because of the numerous dos and don’ts shared by your overly-possessive in-laws and relatives. All of these and more can add to the pregnancy blues and may make you feel anxious and depressed. However, it is common for many pregnant ladies, and a little help may work just fine for you.

Pulkit Sharma, a clinical psychologist tells you that the pregnancy phase might take a toll on women’s health, and they may start to experience unusual feelings which may hamper their daily lives. “First, it is to be kept in mind that for some pregnancy maybe go by smoothly, while for others it can be a Herculean task. So, never compare or prepare your mind that if a person you know has had a happy pregnancy, it means the same will go for you. Many women even tend to regret the phase if they have a stressful pregnancy,” says Sharma.

Second, a woman has to keep away from all the stress and worries during the phase. “The family members should make sure that the expecting lady is happy at all times. If you find her snapping at you, be patient enough to handle her tantrums, and don’t ever say that other ladies don’t behave in such a way and that she is overdoing it. Everyone's body is different and might react differently to the pregnancy phase,” adds Sharma.

Third, expecting women should indulge in mindful practices. From prenatal yoga to meditation, anything would work. “It is essential for expecting women to keep their mind calm and relaxed. You may listen to soothing music, or meditate. But make sure whatever you are doing is in a routine, and not once in a blue moon thing. Since this won’t make any difference,” advises Sharma.

He adds that the family members should understand that the first few months of the pregnancy can be even harsh for some, while for others it may be the last months. “The woman may feel exhausted, demotivated, and may lack the energy to even perform the daily activities. Hence, the family members should cooperate and they shouldn’t push the woman to get up and stay active. Not that, women should avoid physical activity, but they shouldn’t be pushing their bodies beyond limits. Also, regular consultation with the doctor should be done,” he says.

Lastly, he says, while giving advice is a gesture of your love and care, make sure you are not overdoing it. “During pregnancy, everyone seems to become a little more careful and anxious about the to-be-mother and she is bombarded with advice and a to-do list. They are constantly being told what to do and what not. This may make them feel angry, irritated, and they may feel somebody else has taken control of their bodies and life. Don’t make them feel that their freedom has been snatched away since they are already going through an extremely sensitive phase. Instead, politely ask them to consult their doctor before doing something, or only give foolproof advice, if and when needed. This may help them realise that you are trying to help,” Sharma tells you.

