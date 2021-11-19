EXCLUSIVE: Newborn Care Week 2021: Expert lists tips to help keep your baby safe this winter

Winters can be harsh on many, especially on newborns. More so, because a severe winter is predicted this year due to La Niña. Cough, cold and viral is out to catch you. This makes it imperative to take extra care of the young ones, especially if it’s their first winter.

If you are a new mother who is angsting about how to tackle the season with a tiny human at home, Dr S V N S Sowjanya, MBBS, MD Pediatrics, DNB Neonatology, Consultant Neonatologist, Fernandez Foundation, has got a few tips that will come in handy.

“Maintaining warmth in the newborn babies is essential to prevent any complications. Make sure you wrap the baby adequately from head to toe leaving the face open with a woollen blanket or thick towel. Maintain the room temperature between 26 – 28 degrees Celsius. If you are living in very cool places, place heaters in the room,” says Sowjanya.

However, one should keep a close on the baby’s temperature to avoid any chances of overheating. “Keep checking the inside of the wrap frequently for urine, poop and any signs of overheating like excessive sweating. Make sure that the baby is uniformly warm i.e., the tummy and extremities should have the same temperature. If the hands and feet are cold but the tummy is warm, it means that the baby is under cold stress,” explains Sowjanya.

She adds that one should avoid travelling with newborns as much as possible as frequent travel may expose them to the cold environment and pollution. “Dry skin is common in newborns in winters and if not addressed, can cause cracks and breaks in the skin which can lead to secondary infection. Apply moisturisers liberally every now and then. Coconut oil acts as a natural emollient. Nose block is another common problem faced during winters. Instillation of saline nasal drops and giving steam inhalation under supervision helps to relieve the block,” suggests Sowjanya.

If your baby is falling ill frequently, it is advisable to get in touch with an expert at the earliest to avoid any complications and progression of the illness.

