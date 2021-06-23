EXCLUSIVE: Post Covid Syndrome: What should you do if you have these symptoms?

It seems very difficult and scary to spend 14-17 days of the suffering period after getting infected by Covid-19, but the recovery period may sometimes seem worse. Even a person, who did not have any symptom despite being positive, can face the symptoms of Post Covid Syndrome making it impossible to even feel comfortable.

The number of cases of Post Covid Syndrome is increasing day-by-day making the matters worse. These Post Covid effects may last for weeks to months after testing negative for the virus. There is no fixed period for the effects of the Post Covid Syndrome but with proper care and regular follow up, many of these would benefit.

Common Symptoms of Post Covid Syndrome

We all know that Covid-19 comes up with a variety of symptoms, similarly, Post Covid Syndrome also can come up with a range of symptoms. The most common ones include:

Difficulty in breathing

Joint pain

Fatigue

Chest Pain

Loss of smell and/or taste

Brain fog, including impaired memory and an inability to concentrate properly

Sleep issues

These symptoms can even last for about six months or more in some people. So, one has to be very patient and careful at the same time. The ones who seem to be at higher risk of getting Post Covid Syndrome symptoms are:

People above 50 years of age

People who experienced severe symptoms after getting infected with Covid-19

People with pre-existing health conditions like Cardiopulmonary issues, diabetes, hypertension or obesity.

Not only the ones who were hospitalised for severe pneumonia or other heavy symptoms are suffering the Post Covid syndrome, but also the ones who had mild symptoms and were self-treated at home. People who did not require specialised care at the time of illness are now seeking specialised care as the symptoms of Post Covid Syndrome continue to affect their daily life.

What should people with these symptoms do?

The ones who only experienced mild symptoms during Covid-19 and self-treated themselves at their homes should timely fix an appointment with a physician and get some necessary tests done. The doctor can diagnose the severity of the symptoms and can help in treating them at the earliest. The ones who were hospitalized or faced severe symptoms should regularly follow up with their doctors about any heart problems, such as chest pain, or any lung issues, such as difficulty in breathing.



Apart from these, people should also get some tests and scans done after recovering from Covid so as to know to what extent the body has been affected by the virus and the risk of getting Post Covid Syndrome. Following are some tests which a person should go through if he/she has recently recovered from Covid-19.

IgG Antibody Tests: This test can help in determining the level of antibodies created in the body just to get an idea of how immune protected a person’s body is. This test is also helpful for those who are planning to donate plasma.

Complete Blood Count Tests: CBC tests measure the count of different types of blood cells, such as RBCs, WBCs, Platelets, etc., and helps in determining how well one’s body has responded to Covid-19 infection. This test can also help to know the preventive measures one needs to take post-recovery.

Glucose and Cholesterol Test: The level of blood glucose or blood pressure can fluctuate even after recovering from Covid-19. To be aware of such levels in the body, one should undergo some routine function tests. People with pre-existing health conditions like cholesterol, type-1 or type-2 diabetes, or cardiac issues, should also get these tests done.

Neuro Function Tests: A number of patients who are suffering from Post Covid Syndrome report psychological and neurological symptoms. These may cause brain fog, tremors, dizziness, fatigue and anxiety. Women above 40 years of age are more prone to these symptoms and they should get these tests as soon as possible.

Vitamin D test: Vitamin D is a vital nutrient for maintaining the strength of the immune system. It is very crucial while fighting and after recovering from Covid-19. Hence, this test is important to check the level of Vitamin D in the body.

Chest Scans: Chest scans help the doctors to know the level of involvement of lungs during Covid-19. Patients with high levels of lung involvement should be extra careful. To determine the recovery, repeat chest scans and lung function tests are important for some people. Such people should also take special precautions for about 3-6 months after recovering from Covid.

Heart Imaging and Cardiac Screenings: Covid-19 may cause widespread inflammation in the body resulting in weakening and damage of important heart muscles. People who are prone to heart conditions should definitely undergo these tests. The ones who are experiencing chest pain after recovering from Covid should also take special precautions and schedule their tests as soon as possible.

About the author: Mr Sameer Bhati – Director at Star Imaging and Path Lab

ALSO READ: Hello Therapist: I broke up with my boyfriend & after patch up, feel like breaking up again: What should I do?

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×