EXCLUSIVE: Precautions that women should take during a high risk pregnancy according to a Gynaecologist

Pregnancies with a risk to the mother or baby are called high-risk pregnancies. The stress & anxiety that come up with being pregnant is hard to avoid. But with proper support and assistance, they can be less stressful. The advancement in the healthcare sector has made it easier to tackle high-risk pregnancies.

High-risk pregnancies can be avoided by following these simple precautions:

Ensure a healthy lifestyle

Maintaining a diet that fulfils the nutritional requirements of the mother and child is a must. Don’t give in to all the cravings. Food that is rich in vitamins and minerals should be eaten in the exact amount as recommended by the doctor. Avoid eating a diet high in fat. Women with gestational diabetes should be extra careful with sugar consumption. Similarly, women who have a history of hypertension should limit their salt intake.

Moving around is beneficial for a healthy mind and body. Yoga and routine walks are beneficial.

Intense workouts should be avoided in case of high-risk pregnancies. It is advisable to consult your doctor before exercising during pregnancy.

Engage with activities and people you like

Pregnancy can be stressful and full of anxiety when you are at higher risk. Try to channel the anxiety and worry into creative activities. Activities like art, reading or listening to music have proved to reduce stress in many cases.

Surround yourself with positive people. Talk to your partner and share your worries with them. Avoid unsolicited advice from people who aren’t experts on the subject. Choose a doctor that specialises in the case of high-risk pregnancy.

Be informed and consult the doctor

Learn about the risks of your case and prepare for them. Understand your symptoms so that you can be better prepared if complications arise. In advance, ask questions about the risk factors and the precautions that need to be taken. Underlying health conditions should be disclosed to the doctor in order to reduce the risk of a high-risk pregnancy. Communicating will alleviate unnecessary anxiety.

Being informed of the conditions will help you to understand when to report to the doctor in case of any complications. Always be prepared with the hospital bag and essentials you need post-pregnancy to make the procedure smooth.

High-risk pregnancies are common and are different in every case. Although, with proper awareness, support and good health facilities, the risks can be lowered and avoided.

About the author: Dr Aruna Kalra, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram

