EXCLUSIVE: Premature Babies: Why is the first hour considered a golden hour? An expert opines

A baby is called Premature if he/she is born before the completion of 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Premature deliveries are now increasing in number because of the rising pollution and the existing covid-19 situation. A baby is called Premature if he/she is born before the completion of 37 weeks of pregnancy. A premature baby is very weak so, he/she is kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for extra care till the time the baby is fit enough to go home. The NICU is equipped with unique medical requirements that helps the baby to get well soon.

The first hour after the delivery of a premature baby is known as the ‘Golden Hour’. The first 60 minutes after birth are very critical for a premature baby. Hence, this golden hour highlights the importance of neonatal care that is required in postnatal life. As soon as a premature baby is born, the first step is to keep a check on his/her breathing and if required, respiratory support is provided to the baby. Many times, babies, who are prematurely born, may need resuscitation during the delivery. These measures are quite different from the ones used for a full-term baby.

Taking the baby from the delivery room to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit could be difficult as a premature baby is way more delicate than a full-term baby and he/she is at risk of developing complication during this time. The neonatal resuscitation, post-resuscitation care and the transport of baby to the NICU is done during the Golden hour. A number of other problems are related to a pre-term delivery which are taken care of in the golden hour, such as:

- Difficulty in Breathing

- Difficulty in staying warm

- Eye Problems

- Circulation Problem

- Infections

Women should start eating right and take the necessary precautions to avoid premature delivery. Eating a balanced diet, getting prenatal care, quitting smoking and alcohol can also help a woman in avoiding such a situation. Premature deliveries are now rising in number due to covid-19 situation. So, women need to be extra careful during their pregnancy period. Golden Hour is a very critical stage for a premature baby so, it is better if the expecting mothers start taking good care of themselves since the beginning.

About the author: Dr Aruna Kalra is a Senior Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram

ALSO READ: THESE are some ways to consume ginger to fight cough and cold and boost immunity

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×