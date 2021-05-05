EXCLUSIVE: Psychotherapist advices on how to deal with the sudden death of a closed one during COVID 19 crisis

It is extremely difficult to deal with the passing of a loved one and this period of crisis makes it all the tougher. This is why we have Dr Sushmita Roy, Sr. Counselor & Psychotherapist, Medall Mind here to advise on how to process your emotions.

Whether you are in the middle of the pandemic or not, losing a loved one is always difficult. The Covid-19 crisis has just made things tougher and losing a loved one is not the same as it was before. These uncertain times have made even the simplest of things difficult and anything sudden and out of the blue can shake your whole world. In these times, closing off and isolating cannot be a solution. This is why, in a conversation with Dr Sushmita Roy, Sr. Counselor & Psychotherapist, Medall Mind, she advices on how to deal with losing a loved one suddenly.

“The unexpected death of a loved one can be a difficult experience. Although we know that death is everyone’s part of life, losing a loved one suddenly can be a very traumatic experience which is extremely difficult to cope with. Grief can affect both psychological and physiological well-being. So, I’m sharing with you a few helpful tips to deal with grief and loss:

Accept help from others

When a loved one passes away, it is natural for people to offer assistance to the bereaved. While you may not feel like interacting with anybody, accepting help can give you more time to grieve and also facilitates healing.

Counselling helps

Counselling helps in dealing with grief. If you are experiencing any psychological symptoms of grief or physical symptoms like problems sleeping or lack of appetite, don’t be afraid to take professional help. Losing someone can be a traumatic experience and rather than letting the symptoms worsen or develop into a bigger mental health concern, please seek counselling. Reaching out to someone is very brave.

Spend time talking with others

Do not shut everyone out. While you are dealing with the grief of losing someone you love, talking to others can be very beneficial. Being around others will not only be comforting but it will also make your grief manageable.

Getting back to routine

Getting back to your regular chores and routine can actually help relieve your grief. We understand that getting back to regular life and moving on can be difficult but you need to understand that going back to your regular routine will make you feel more at ease.

It is important to understand that this will be a very emotional time. When you lose someone unexpectedly, you will most likely face a whirlwind of emotions. It is quite common to feel shock, anger, disbelief, sadness and even guilt sometimes. Everyone who is affected by this loss will feel some or most of these emotions. It is important to understand that the process of grieving does not have a specific timeline. Everyone will grieve at their own pace.”

The doctor further adds, “I would say focus on yourself because you need emotional nourishment too. Unless you take good care of yourself, you will not be able to take good care of others because you only give others what you have of you inside. So it is imperative that you employ a few self-care techniques. See if you can take time off for a quick relaxation technique or a quick breathing exercise that will help load off your stress and make you feel at ease. Prioritise your mental health. Do that, today!”

