Exclusive: Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna's diet and fitness secrets REVEALED

Read on to know Sarileru Neekevvaru star Rashmika Mandanna's fitness secrets and tricks that she follows on a daily basis.

Actors and actresses make sure that they know what to eat to fuel up and what workout routine to follow to have a perfectly toned body. From going organic to eating the right amount of protein, carbs, and greens in each meal, there are several methods, mostly bespoke that celebs follow to be in shape. And speaking of one of the fittest actresses, Rashmika Mandanna is super healthy and fit as she follows vigorous diet & fitness regimens. Mandanna, whose movie opposite Mahesh Babu Sarileru Neekevvaru released today, in a tete-e-tete revealed about her nutrition pros, diet and fitness secrets that she relies upon.

When asked if she is one of those blessed souls who can eat and get away with it, to which she said that her friends think so but she thinks it is not right. However, she said that she has broad shoulders and has a physique that does not show what she eats. She also opened up about the morning rituals that she follows, she said, "I tend to drink a lot of water as soon as I wake up. I think almost close to a liter of water when I wake in the morning. And, and now my dietician has given me apple cider vinegar." She recently turned vegetarian and she realized that she is allergic to vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes, cucumber, capsicum. The actress also explained how once she had to survive on desserts during her stay in Italy as she is allergic to most of the veggies.

For lunch, the Dear Comrade actress usually eats south Indian meal, however, she does not eat rice much. And for dinner, she makes sure to eat like a pauper while healthy munchie is sweet potato fries with cinnamon. She revealed that the best time to workout is morning, but because of her work schedule, she does in the evening. When asked to reveal her post-workout meal. She stated that she is an eggetarian so she includes eggs post-workout.

Check out the full video right below.

Credits :

Read More