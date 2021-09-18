EXCLUSIVE: Smoking, alcohol and irrational use of analgesics lead to stomach ulcers: Expert

Burning sensation, pain in the abdomen, and you are left with changing sides on your bed. Add to it, continuous vomiting. While many will think of it as a case of acidity, doctors say it is something more than that. All these are symptoms of stomach ulcers.

Stomach ulcers are increasingly becoming common and call for immediate treatment. If not treated, they may become severe and may hamper the quality of one’s life in the years to come.

Dr. Neeraj Nagaich, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur, tells you that the main cause of stomach ulcers is when the acid present in the stomach gets imbalanced and gets mixed with other secretions, it leads to ulcer in the stomach.

“These ulcers may present with stomach ache which can go up to the chest, burning sensation, nausea and vomiting,” says Nagaich.

Smoking, alcohol consumption, and tobacco, are the main reasons that cause stomach ulcers. “Apart from that, oily and spicy foods, staying hungry for longer periods, and irrational use of analgesics can also trigger stomach ulcers,” explains Nagaich. Certain infections and increased acid intake can also result in ulceration.

“The ulcers can develop in the body of the stomach or on the lower ends of the stomach,” he says.

While stomach ulcers are generally treatable, if they go undiagnosed for a longer period, and end up growing in size, it may become a challenge to treat them.

“The treatment usually involves an endoscopy to find out where the ulcers exactly are, and what is the reason behind them. If somebody has co-morbidities, there may be several reasons why these ulcers are showing up. Hence, examination and identification of the reason why ulcers are showing up stays important. According to this examination, the doctor suggests the medications as and when required. If these are bigger in size, or are there in the elderly, it becomes difficult to treat them,” Nagaich tells you.

In order to prevent stomach ulcers, Nagaich says, one should stay away from cigarettes and alcohol, and eat a healthy and balanced diet.

“Add fruits and vegetables in your diet. Drink plenty of water, this will reduce or limit the acid production in the stomach,” advises Nagaich.

