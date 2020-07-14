EXCLUSIVE: Soha Ali Khan on her diet, importance of self care, the activity that keeps Inaaya occupied & more

Despite the lockdown, Soha Ali Khan has managed to stay positive and keep fit throughout. She reveals her wellness and self-care secrets to us in an exclusive interview!

If there is one celebrity who has always managed to look, stay and radiate positive and happy vibes no matter what, it has to be Soha Ali Khan. Be it through pictures of her adorable daughter, her alone time or even evenings of bonding with her family, Soha has managed to beat the lockdown blues. How does the young mother-of-one manage it?

In a tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, Soha shares her go-to snack, how she manages to stay healthy and her way of de-stressing in this anxious time.

Do you have a wellness routine you follow during the lockdown?

Most of us have reached our tipping point with the lockdown being extended. But, given the situation, we’ve been given an opportunity to detoxify ourselves, press pause on the ever so fast-paced life of ours and take measures to stay home, fit and healthy. Since we don’t have access to our gyms these days, my wellness routine has evolved to include a yoga and Pranayam session on a daily basis. Apart from this, as a family, we do baby-friendly group workouts, so Inaaya gets involved as well. She’s quite the riot while she’s grooving to the music during our Zumba sessions.

What special immunity-boosting foods are you adding to your diet these days?

Given the current situation and that the monsoon season is also approaching, it’s important that we eat nutritious food to strengthen our immunity. For this - I make sure to begin my day with almonds. This has been a consistent habit since childhood, and I also make sure my family eats a handful everyday too. Almonds are a source of zinc which plays an important role in growth, development, and the maintenance of immune function. I also make sure to eat lots of yoghurt and seasonal fruits like mangoes and watermelon, as well as green vegetables.

How are you managing stress and anxiety which is quite common at this point?

With Yoga! Yoga is my most preferred form of exercise and I practice it every day. Since yoga has an overall impact on your mind and body, I feel it helps keep me fit while calming my mind.

Can you share some health tips for young moms like yourself?

For any mom, her priority becomes her family and children, which means from time to time we tend to miss thinking about ourselves. But I personally feel, for any family to thrive it's important for the mom to pay attention to herself as well.

There are 3 things I'd recommend to any mom - First, make sure you eat healthy. A balanced diet is important to maintain overall health, energy levels and weight, all important aspects for any mother. So be sure to add nutritious whole grains, fruits and vegetables like oranges, tomatoes, melons as well as nuts and seeds like almonds to your diet. Second, make sure to exercise every day. Start slow, with 20 - 30 minutes and gradually increase your time, and choose a form you enjoy. It could be yoga, zumba, stair climbing or running - but make sure you exercise every day. Third, take time out for yourself. Self-care is important for everyone - not just moms. Be sure to give yourself some time every day to do things you like - cooking, reading, skincare rituals, watching TV or just some time off - to make sure your mind is relaxed to take on the rest of the day.

Since breakfast is a meal that should not be skipped, what do you include in this meal to kick off your day?

I’m a strong believer in following a healthy routine and that begins with a proper breakfast. I start off my day by drinking some methi water and a handful of almonds. My go-to breakfast options are an Avacado on toast and Dosas, these are the 2 things that I prefer the most.

