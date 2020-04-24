EXCLUSIVE: Sonnalli Seygall on changes she's made post lockdown, how she keeps fit & more

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress penned down how her life has changed since the lockdown and how much she is loving her down-time.

I am the kind of person who believes that there is a silver lining in everything and in this case there are more cons than there are pros for obvious reasons. It's really unfortunate that what's happening around in the world - so many people suffering from the disease, so many people suffering because of the lockdown so it is a very sad situation. There are no two ways about it. But the lockdown had to be done and here we are and I like to believe that this happened for a reason. The smaller reason.. and if I have to think a little selfishly if I may say so would be that we are getting time to spend with our loved ones. We are getting time to do things that we never had time for, we are getting time to spend with ourselves. There is no reason now to not do the things that you wanted to do but didn't have the time for. But on the larger picture, I think the biggest pro of this whole thing, the biggest silver lining is that the Universe is healing. I think that this is nature's way of sending us into a forced detox for our sake and the earth's sake. It's like nature and the universe is telling us that it's time to just stop, pause whatever and just rejuvenate and heal... heal ourselves and heal this planet and I think we have been seeing a lot of proof of where the birds and the animals are coming to claim the territory bag and it just makes us realise that we have to coexist at the end of the day and we have to do our part and we have to take care of the world around us.

Yes, we indeed have a hectic life most of the times when we’re working of course, but somehow even when we are not working there’s always so much to do, personal things to attend or take care of your other chores, social life etc. But right now everything has come to a standstill where it’s just you, maybe your family in your house. I won’t deny that I’m liking it, I’m also someone who likes to spend a lot of time in the house. So for me, it’s like a blessing in disguise. Apart from work which I miss, there’s nothing that I miss. In fact, I’m getting more time to spend with my mom and my dog Bounty and with myself most importantly. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, been doing a lot of things that I’ve probably wanted to pursue and I didn’t. For example, I used to write a lot, I’ve started doing that again so it’s nice, kind of reset button on your life and it feels really good.

A lot of household work which I didn’t want to do and I kept procrastinating because of time, is finally getting done. Luckily I have someone to do all the work of my house, I have a 24-hour help but then there is a lot of stuff I wanted to get into myself. I do the vacuuming of the house myself. Apart from that stuff that I was not missing out like reading, watching web content thatI was missing out on. I’m catching up on time with my mom because even she is a working mother and now we both have time. Also, I had small little hobbies, for example, Kathak is something that I hadn’t practiced in like 7-8 years I think and I suddenly chanced upon my old ghungroos and I just started rehashing that so I’m back to basics, back to rehashing footwork every alternate day. Of course, I’m brushing up my yoga and even taking care of my plants and my garden. So there’s so much I was missing out on and somewhere I feel once this is over I hope I’m able to keep some time to pursue these hobbies because they make me feel really good.

So I am trying to set a routine with my workout because the first few days, I had different timings but then I realised that it doesn't work. So I start my day with my workout. I wake up in the morning and have my haldi water which I think is very important for everyone to have these days because it increases your immunity. So I have my haldi warm water and then I have my black coffee. Mostly it's yoga and on somedays, I also do work out depending on my mood. I think it's very important right now to also keep our minds fit because of the current situation we can have all sorts of fears and anxiety. So it's important to exercise the mind as well. So my morning routine with my workout and meditation goes up to almost 2 hours and sometimes in the evening I break into a dance so that's also like cardio. My mom and I the other day just put on some Bollywood music and danced and it's such amazing cardio because by the end of the day you are sweating it out and it's great fun too so it's like literally going to a club which we obviously can't now! I think everyone should try it. You know releases happy hormones as well.

With my diet, I think I am like pretty much like anybody else. I think we all are eating a lot of food but , what I am refraining from is preservatives and lot of junk food, so no chips and all those foods that contain preservatives or high artificial sugar. My basic food stays - like dal chawal, salads, all that healthy stuff, my nimbu pani, my haldi water, flexide all of that... there no missing that but for my snack I eat like whatever I want to eat. It’s cooked at home so that is the good thing! I’ve been trying a lot of stuff that I used to eat as a child, so bread roll, bread pakoda is something that my mom used to give me in tiffin and I think I hadn’t eaten them in years. And I don’t feel guilty about it because they’re homemade and we’re using good oil and I’m working it out so it’s alright to be indulgent once in a while. I’ve been eating a lot of popcorn which is also a kind of a healthy snack. While watching my movies and my shows, my mom and eat popcorn. Every 2-3 days we have a popcorn-binge fest. Apart from that I’m not going crazy I am intaking a lot of calories but then I’m balancing it out with all the other healthy stuff that I’m having whether it’s my green tea, hot water and working out. If I have to rate myself my body is only improved in these days rather then deteriorating even though I’m eating a lot. Also, I do a lot of substitute cooking. I felt like having Besan Ki Barfi so I made it with jaggery instead of white sugar which is a complete no on my list. My mum made a banana cake also with jaggery. I’m trying to do these things so even if I want to indulge it’s healthy it’s with natural sugar.

About the author:

Sonnalli Seygal is a Bollywood actress who made her debut in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Post that she has acted in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and more films.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×