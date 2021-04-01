EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff's workouts are a combination of gym and outdoor sports: Trainer Rajendra Dhole

Known for his killer abs and agility, we got in touch with Tiger Shroff's personal trainer who let us in on what the actor does to stay fit and look good at all times.

When it comes to Tiger Shroff, the one thing you can't ignore, apart from his killer dance moves, is the actor's sculpted body. He is also known for performing his own stunts on the big screen while flaunting his killer abs and Greek-god like physique. Tiger's fitness journey is something he's kept mum about for quite a while now. We know that the actor works it out in the gym and is dedicated to keeping in shape so we managed to speak to his trainer to find out what he does that helps him stay fit.

Rajendra Dhole, Tiger Shroff's trainer tells us that the actor has been training in gymnastics and martial arts since he was just a boy. Apart from that, he's also practised and kept up with various forms and techniques of dance. Not just that, he also spends an adequate amount of time playing football and tries to make time for the sport even today. Coming to his fitness regimen, Dhole tells Pinkvilla exclusively, "There is no special kind of workout we both believe. We follow a scientific old school weight training routine."

The trainer goes on to add that Tiger has always been an outdoor person, "Even before I met him! For his workouts, it's mostly a combination of gym and outdoor sports that keeps him fit and agile."

Additionally, Tiger is known for practising his gymnastics on the beaches of Mumbai even before he entered films when people didn't recognise him! He has continued this hard work and practice, which is what makes him a star today, the source adds.

We can't wait to see what Tiger Shroff has in store for us next with his action and drama-packed films which include Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath!

