EXCLUSIVE: The ultimate self care checklist for new mothers & how she's is reborn during her pregnancy

The pregnancy journey can be a roller coaster and a woman is truly reborn after giving birth.

The 9-month long journey has its share of ups and downs, nevertheless, it is a beautiful experience and every woman definitely likes to embark on the journey of motherhood. However, it is important to take charge of your health especially if you are a new mother as the risk of pregnancy-related complications does not go away after the baby is born; it lasts at least six weeks. Taking a few minutes each day to assess your physical and mental health will allow you to catch and handle any problems before they become major issues.

Taking care of your Breast

Your breasts have no idea whether or not you want to breastfeed, but they prepare to produce milk regardless. Your breasts can become swollen, firm, and warm to the touch even if you aren't breastfeeding. This engorgement usually goes away in a few days, but if you feel any redness or develop a fever, contact your doctor. These may be infection symptoms.

Engorgement occurs three days after birth in most breastfeeding mothers. Nursing your baby on a regular basis will help to alleviate engorgement and increase milk production. When new moms and babies are learning to breastfeed, sore nipples are normal. Check the nipples for signs of splitting or bleeding; breast milk may be applied to the nipples and exposed to air to promote healing. If you're having trouble breastfeeding or experience any symptoms of illness, such as redness, breast pain, or a fever, contact your healthcare provider.

The uterus must be taken care of

It takes about six weeks for your uterus to return to its pre-pregnancy shape and duration. The contractions you experience are your uterus clamping down and shrinking, also known as "afterbirth pains." Feel your uterus from your abdomen with your palm. It's most likely at the stage of your belly button right after birth. It should decrease a little each day. Contact your healthcare professional if it doesn't, or if your uterus feels sluggish and squishy rather than solid. Recovery from a C-section takes time. Check your incision regularly for signs of infection, such as redness, drainage, or a foul odour, if you had a C-section.

Bladder

It might be difficult to urinate after giving birth, but you should be able to do so within a day. Using a squeeze bottle to squirt warm water on the area as you go to help alleviate any burning or stinging. If you can't urinate, your urine is blurry or dim, or you're having trouble urinating, contact your healthcare provider. It's perfectly natural to urinate more often after giving birth. That's one way the body gets rid of the extra fluids it's accumulated during pregnancy.

Healthy Bowel movement

Constipation is a common side effect of childbirth. Increase your fluid intake and eat some fruits and vegetables if you haven't been able to "play" within a day or two of giving birth. Contact your doctor if things don't improve in four days.

Lochia

Lochia is the term for the vaginal discharge that happens after a baby is born. Take note of your discharge's colour, consistency, volume, and odour. (To reduce the risk of infection, do use pads instead of tampons to treat after-birth bleeding.) For the first 4 or 5 days after birth, expect slow, bloody drainage and some clots. If you pass any clots larger than a quarter or go through more than one pad every hour, call your healthcare provider, as these may be symptoms of postpartum haemorrhage.

Your flow should be decreasing and becoming pinkish (with occasional reddish spotting) by 5 to 7 days after birth; within another week or so, it may be nearly white. Vaginal discharge will last up to six weeks after giving birth. If your bleeding becomes worse rather than lighter over time, or if you detect a foul odour, contact your healthcare provider.

Emotional Condition

It's normal to feel exhausted, perplexed, and tearful after giving birth. However, if you are experiencing depressive emotions for more than two weeks, contact your healthcare provider. You may be suffering from postpartum depression, which is a severe but treatable illness.

If you have any thoughts of hurting yourself call your healthcare provider right away. When you adapt to life with a new baby and all of his or her near-constant needs, the weeks following birth can be a blur. New mothers, on the other hand, must look after their own wellbeing and seek care for any symptoms of illness until it is too late. Keep in mind that the greatest gift you can give your child is a mother who is as strong, safe, and happy as she possibly can be.

Conclusion

Self-care must come from a position of strength and security inside you, fuelled by self-love, self-worth, and self-advocacy. It can seem that you must struggle for your self-care at times. And you can do so often. And there will be days when you don't want to fight and feel like fighting for your own self-care is too difficult when you have too many other commitments.

About the author: Dr Madhavi Reddy, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Bangalore.

