EXCLUSIVE: What is Endometriosis and how is this condition affecting women of reproductive age?

Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar is here to give her expert advice on what exactly is endometriosis and all its stages. Check it out

Endometriosis is one of the common gynaecological conditions affecting a large number of women. Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show' star Sumona Chakravarti, who became a household name after starring in shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Jamai Raja', revealed she is battling endometriosis since 2011. Once she broke this news on Instagram, her post went viral within few hours. The actor poured her heart out in the post and revealed that she has stage IV endometriosis for many years now. There is still a lack of awareness regarding this disorder and a large number of females are unaware of it. Here, we brief you about the 4 stages of this disorder. If you too suffer from this disorder then do not hesitate to seek help.

After actor Sumona Chakravarti’s post on endometriosis, there was a lot of buzz on the internet regarding this disorder. There were many who reached out to her asking about the condition and what as to be done regarding it.

Did you know? Endometriosis is a progressive condition that is seldom understood and not many come out in open and speak about it owing to the taboos surrounding it. Furthermore, when it comes to awareness, it’s abysmally low. Many women in the reproductive age group of 15-49 suffer from endometriosis and most importantly, they are unaware of it. Here we describe the condition in brief and explain to you about the 4 stages of endometriosis. Read on to know more about this and seek immediate medical attention to get that much-needed relief.

Know about endometriosis

Endometriosis is a painful condition wherein the endometrium tissue that usually lines the inside of the uterus will be seen growing outside it. The most common site of it can be ovaries and fallopian tubes.

The symptoms: Ones having endometriosis will showcase symptoms such as dysmenorrhoea (painful periods), painful intercourse, scanty menses, pain while passing the motions, multiple and bilateral cysts in the ovaries and one’s egg quality will also, get compromised.

The diagnosis: Your fertility consultant can perform a laparoscopy to diagnose this condition.

Are you aware? Endometriosis can be classified into 4 stages. Yes, you have heard it right! Your fertility consultant will be able to determine your stage of the disorder and offer you an appropriate solution.

Stage I: This is considered to be minimal endometriosis and one with it may not necessarily face any problems while conceiving.

Stage II: There will be a mild disease and scar tissue can be seen as well. But, thankfully there will be no active inflammation.

Stage III: Indicates moderate disorder and this could be worrisome. There can be cysts seen on the ovaries and even chocolate cysts can be formed that become bigger in size as time passes and are painful. Even adhesions that may be present at this stage cause pain depending on where they are located. Here, one will also find it difficult to fulfil the dream of parenthood.

Stage IV: You will have to take it seriously now. This stage means the disorder is severe and will take a toll on your mental and physical well-being. Avoid neglecting and ignoring the disorder as it could land you in trouble. It will be disturbing for you to know that at this stage there are a large number of cysts and adhesions are seen. Likewise, your endometriosis will also become big in size. Small cysts will be present on the back wall of the uterus and rectum. This will induce symptoms such as painful bowel movements, abdominal pain, constipation, nausea, and vomiting. Do you know that endometrial lesions, cysts, or scar tissue blocking one or both fallopian tubes cause infertility? This will make it difficult for you to become pregnant and have a baby.

Take-home message: Your fertility consultant will be the appropriate person to help you manage this disorder by providing relief.

