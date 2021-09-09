EXCLUSIVE: Why is physical activity so important for health and well being? An expert opines

Physical exercise can reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and rage. The best solution to free stress is practising physical exercise daily. By activity, we become productive as endorphins are released that benefit in easing anxiety and tension thereby boosting happiness. Here are some of the benefits that physical activity can help you to feel good and look healthier.

It will make you feel confident

Exercising once or twice a week can make you feel much healthier and happier than those who never exercise. A 10 minutes daily exercise can improve your mood and free the sense of worry, stress, and anxiety. Daily exercise helps to obtain enough changes in some parts of the mind that control anxiety and tension levels. Biking, swimming, jogging, yoga, and Pilates are all great methods to get in fitness and balance the hormones liable for your mental well-being.

Increase energy levels and boost your health

Daily activity often makes people feel more active and improve their weight management. Consistent exercise improves the state of your muscle and bones, which will moreover add to better fitness while doing normal daily tasks. Furthermore, daily exercise can also overcome soreness and physical pains in your body, so if you’re dealing with any chronic sicknesses, you can include some light activities in your daily or weekly regimen.

Skin will look healthier

Stress is the reason that causes your skin more sensitive and reactive. Practice easy daily exercise that will boost your body’s production of natural antioxidants which will benefit your skin. It stimulates the blood flow and thereby improving the glow of your skin and help in preventing the appearance of ageing of the skin.

Help Brain Health and Memory

In daily physical exercises, one can simply boost mind functioning thereby preserving the thought and thinking ability. Through the activity, heart rate rises as it is dependent on the flow of blood and oxygen of the body to your brain. This results in the growth of the brain cells and improving the thinking ability of the brain.

Regular activities help in overcome signs of depression and stress. However, it’s important to point out that exercising only won’t be enough if you’re dealing with serious mental health problems, but it can improve the levels of dopamine and serotonin, thus making you feel healthy in the process.

About the author: Himanshu Agarwal, Founder of BY Nature

