EXCLUSIVE: Why you ought to switch to plastic free sanitation products and how they help the environment

About 14.5 million tons of plastic are used in packaging alone. And a relevant amount of that packaging is used for storing sanitation products. Sanitary items today are 90% plastic and are increasing each day. Plastic production releases toxins into the environment and can speed up the process of global warming. Moreover, such type of plastic is rarely recycled and is often incinerated, creating a more toxic environment.

Not only is this harmful for our blue planet but also our health. Periods are uncomfortable as it is, and the use of plastic material just increases that discomfort. Plastic in no way is breathable; wearing pads that are 90% plastic can cause sweat and create an uncomfortable environment for the skin. In addition, if these products are worn for far too long, it can cause unbalanced bacterial growth and lead to skin diseases.

Sanitary products like tampons and sanitary napkins are not eco-friendly. The usage of menstrual or sanitation produce is 45 billion annually. So, to combat this problem, several items have been introduced which are not only eco-friendly but easy to use and comfortable.

When we talk about sustainable sanitary products, a doubt arises of if they are hygienic? If we use them correctly and clean them regularly, they are extremely sanitary. While choosing a sanitary product, keep in mind if they are using harmful chemicals or plastic in manufacturing or packaging if they are using antimicrobial technology and do, they have a good rating. After all, hygiene matters!

Various products have been launched in today’s time, like period underwear, reusable cotton pads, organic tampons, menstrual cups, and menstrual discs. All these items are friendly for the environment and reusable.

Reusable cotton pads are cloth pads that can be used several times.

Organic tampons and menstrual cups are devices that need to be inserted and work efficiently.

If anyone has difficulty with these, one can always choose a better and hassle-free option of period underwear.

The thought of using these products does cause anxiety as we don’t want to be stuck in an uncomfortable situation. But once we get the hang of how to use it, you will be amazed at how comfortable, and user-friendly these products are. They are killing two birds with one stone, of being plastic-free and fulfilling their role of being a good hygiene product. So say hello to a new way of life, a sustainable way of life!

About the author: Mr. Kiriti Acharjee, CEO and Co-Founder of Healthfab

