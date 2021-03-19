EXCLUSIVE: Wondering what to feed your cat in the summers? An expert opines

Most cats lose up to 15 percent of their appetite in summer, since they use less energy to maintain their body temperature in the summers and hence require less food.

If you are a cat owner, you are sure to have a whole lot to say about your feline’s eating habits? Their most favourite food, their least favourite treat, the person whom they trust with their food, do they like to be fed by hand or are they, independent eaters. Do they also visit other houses for their specific food stash other than their owner’s?

Most cats lose up to 15% of their appetite in summer, since they use less energy to maintain their body temperature in the summers and hence require less food. Summers are here and most probably your feline has moved on to a different appetite to beat the heat. Pet parents are used to their felines rubbing against their legs or butting their head against their pet parent’s and being very vocal when they are hungry. If you have observed, most cattos generally like to eat small meals spaced out throughout the day which actually helps to maintain their normal body weight.

Cats need a high-fat, high-protein diet with certain animal nutrients all through the year. However, this diet cannot work in summer. But what about their water intake? Cats are known to be poor drinkers and it's all the more important to ensure that they get an extra intake of water during the scorching summers. Most pet parents swear by a ratio of 60% wet food and 40% dry food which works for their cats in their diet. It's best to go with a diet that's lighter and richer in fluids. Whether you feed your cat dry food from any of the popular brands or wet food every once in a while, along with homemade food, ensure that you stick to a water-rich food diet during summers. Cats are also susceptible to heatstroke although they tolerate the heat a little better than dogs. Here is a list of foods to feed your cats in summer which will keep them hydrated and also add the necessary nutrients to their diet:

Spinach & rice

Make a puree of spinach and boiled rice with 1:4 ratio and add water to make it a slightly wet base. Spinach is high in vitamins but should be avoided to be given to cats with kidney or urinary problems.

Boiled eggs without the yolk with boiled rice/de-husked boiled barley

Eggs are protein-rich and should be given cooked to cats. Smashed egg white, soaked in rice and chicken broth can be a perfect, well-balanced meal for cats. The consistency can be gravy-like.

Buttermilk, curds & rice/de-husked boiled barley

A mix of these helps to keep the hydration levels high in cats. Buttermilk works like a natural probiotic so does curd. Rice is an easily digestible carbohydrate and a good source of energy.

Watermelon treats for cats

Watermelons are packed with water content and iron and can be fed as treats to cats but without the seeds. Any melon, in fact even muskmelon can be given to cats only after they are de-seeded. Just ensure that you feed these fruits in moderation as they have sugar content in them.

Chicken broth ice cubes

Boil chicken with water to make a thick broth, add a few chicken shreds in this mixture. Do not add any salt or pepper to this mixture. Once it cools down, pour in ice trays and deep freeze. After two hours you can feed the ice cubes to your cats.

Foods to avoid giving your cats in summer

Heat-producing meats such as lamb, venison, goat meat or even oily fish like tuna

Grains, wheat, oats and ragi are also heaty

Tips from vets

Try to feed your cat regular dry food along with some extra water, this will help in increasing hydration. Alternatively, you can also give your cats dry food mixed with wet food.

Summers can be hard, but you can make them enjoyable and easy for your kitty by making a few changes in their diet and ensuring that they don’t get dehydrated.

Make sure that they don’t go overboard with their sunbaths and stay in the shade or indoors during peak, sunny hours.

Feed your pets the above-mentioned foods in moderation only after consulting your vet. Also, do check about additional supplements to be given to your cats. Stay indoors, enjoy some cuddle time with your felines and watch the summers fade away.

About the author: By Anushka Iyer, Founder and CEO, Wiggles.in

