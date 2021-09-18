EXCLUSIVE: World Bamboo Day 2021: Health benefits of the plant that you didn’t know about

All those who drool over Pandas know how much they love bamboo. While this is still a matter of research whether their soft, shiny fur and their beauty is a result of bamboo or not, but the plant surely makes for an interesting addition to human’s skincare routine.

Since it is World Bamboo Day today, Dr. Bela Sharma, Additional Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, lists a few health benefits of the shoots and tells you why one should add it to their daily routine.

“Bamboo is very rejuvenating for the skin because of its anti-inflammatory, anti-acne, astringent and antioxidant properties. It hydrates the skin, ensuring it retains its radiance and firmness,” says Sharma.

If you are wondering what makes it a magic potion for the skin, Sharma says, it is the fact that bamboo contains natural silica which aids the production of collagen which in turn firms the skin. “It also protects the skin from pollution and the damaging UV rays. Adding to it, it keeps the skin clean, soft and moisturised,” adds Sharma.

This may be one of the reasons why all the major cosmetic brands claim to have bamboo in them. And why not? We too are obsessed with everything that says bamboo and charcoal.

“In many countries, but in South East Asia particularly, bamboo is used to treat a bad stomach. It prevents constipation and improves digestion,” Sharma tells you.

Not only this, it lowers the bad/LDL cholesterol and may help those with high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases and Diabetes. “It is also a great source of fibers, vitamins and minerals – E, B6 and copper. This makes it a good addition in one’s daily routine,” says Sharma.

