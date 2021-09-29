EXCLUSIVE: World Heart Day 2021: Drinking tea may benefit your heart, says Expert

If you are looking for a food that will instantly make your heart pump with happiness, and health, you might feel disappointed because experts say that there is no ‘magical’ diet that reduces our risk of heart attack. Hence, it is important that one eats a balanced diet, in order to let in all the essential nutrients and vitamins.

However, there is some evidence that certain foods are important for heart health. “The fact remains that our body needs a rainbow diet. But people often end up asking what they should eat and do to improve heart health. Not to mention, physical exercise and proper rest remain the keys,” says Dr. Amit Khandelwal, HOD & Director, Cardiology, Paras JK hospital, Udaipur.

He lists foods that may improve our heart health.

Fatty fish

Such as mackerel, sardines, tuna and salmon contain omega-3 fatty acids. This type of fat has been shown to lower triglycerides (a type of fat) and increase HDL-cholesterol levels, improve blood vessel capacity and reduce blood pressure, making it less likely to block and block blood flow.

Other vegetable oils

Such as corn, soy and safflower (which contain omega-6 fatty acids), and those that contain omega-3 fatty acids (such as canola and olive oil). All of these can help lower LDL cholesterol when used instead of saturated fats like butter.

Fruits and vegetables

Fibre, potassium and other micronutrients (such as antioxidants) in fruits and vegetables provide protection against heart disease. It is also an important source of folate - which helps lower blood levels of the amino acid homocysteine, which appears to be linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

Wholegrains

Foods high in fibre from wholegrains are linked to reduced LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Foods with high levels of soluble fibre (for example, oats, legumes and barley) are good for lowering total cholesterol levels.

Unspecified carbohydrate sources with low glycemic load

Such as wholegrain breads and cereal, legumes, certain types of rice and pasta, and many fruits and vegetables help lower blood triglycerides and blood sugar levels (sugar), help control Diabetes and reduce disease cardiovascular risk.

Legumes, nuts and seeds

All of them are good sources of plant protein, fibre, healthy fats and micronutrients, which help reduce your risk of heart disease.

Tea

Some research shows that tea antioxidants can help prevent the formation of fat in the arteries. They may also act as an anti-clotting agent and promote blood vessel enlargement to allow for increased blood flow.

Foods that contain vitamin E

Some studies show that vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, which helps protect LDL cholesterol. Sources of vitamin E include - avocados, green leafy vegetables, vegetable oil and wholegrain products. Eat foods that contain vitamin E rather than supplements, which have not been shown to have similar protective effects.

Garlic

A compound in fresh garlic (called allicin) has been found to lower total and LDL cholesterol levels in the blood, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: World Heart Day 2021: It is important to get your heart checked post COVID-19: Expert