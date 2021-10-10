EXCLUSIVE: World Mental Health Day 2021: Bhumika Chawla believes love and compassion can help save the world

Concerns and awareness are being raised across the globe around mental health. On October 10, World Mental Health Day, the idea is to educate people about the ailments of the mind, how these are common issues faced by people all over and address the unnecessary social stigma attached to it. Eminent people from different walks of life have been joining forces to advocate talks on mental health. Bhumika Chawla feels “love, compassion and understanding can help the world become a better place”.

While many actors have opened up about facing mental health issues including Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Yo Yo Honey Singh, the stigmas attached to openly speaking about issues of the mind is still stopping many from talking or accepting about it in the open.

“I am glad that many, especially actors, have started opening up about their mental health issues. With known personalities coming out in the open it gets better, easier and more comfortable for the common man, who connects with actors at different levels, to share their feelings without the fear of being judged or considered a social misfit. It probably makes people feel if the known successful people can have issues they are as human and normal as them. I do agree most times people hide their emotions. I probably must have done it too given the situation in the past year, but I probably feel if you have a few people to share things with, it’s better,” Bhumika says.

So are you an introvert or extrovert? “I am a combination of being an introvert and an extrovert - I am cordial, I connect, I can chat with people and then I like to be in my own space. Guess it’s better that way because one can share and yet stay silent at times, which is therapeutic. Balancing both keeps one in good space,” says the actor who is known for her films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages that include Kushi, Okkadu, Tere Naam, Missamma, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Gandhi, My Father and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

When asked about how Bhumika likes to take care of her mental health, she adds, “I pray regularly, exercise, spend quality time with my loved ones, stay near and spend time with nature, walk on the beach, read good books, talk to friends etc. I make an effort in staying in touch with people and most importantly maintain a regular journal. To everyone, I would say, please spend time with people, listen, that's very important for those that need a hearing ear. Money, gifts and parties may not always be the solution for those in need of support, and are keen to talk about problems they are facing.”

