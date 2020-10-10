EXCLUSIVE: World Mental Health Day in Bollywood: How to be positive amidst negativity? Explains Arfeen Khan

Mental Health coach, Arfeen Khan on the importance of world mental health day in the Bollywood Industry and how to be positive amidst the negativity.

Bollywood is the land of glam, glitter, fame and fortune. Yes, it does glitter but, from the outside. I've worked in the Bollywood industry as a mind coach and as an actor (Mere Brother ki Dulhan), and I know the pressures that actors go through. It's tough being a superstar, do people love you for your screen presence, your fame, or do they love you for who you are? Will they ever get to know who you are?. Now, add the constant vigilance by the whole world, the continuous media presence and the freedom restrictions to walk in a mall is a recipe for mental trauma.

The people in Bollywood are amazing, at least the ones I've worked with, and I've worked with at least 5 of the top stars in the industry. One thing I can tell you is that the pressures are enormous. Being human is about having emotions and like every ordinary person, superstars also have the same emotions, such as the need for security, variety, importance, love, growth and contribution. Most people don't realise or have no ways to meet these emotional needs, which leads to anxiety, sadness and even depression.

On mental health day, it's important to remember that all human beings need a person or organisation to be able to vent and be themselves. People crave to be venerable by being themselves and not being judged. The recent ranting debates on the news media have probably ensured that Bollywood never speaks out about mental health issues again for fear of being attacked. In the next few years expect more cases about Bollywood to hit the media about mental health, but be sure most of the Bollywood community will hide their issues until they end up in addiction or even suicide. As a coach, I don't help people with problems; I simply make people discover their ability to handle adversity.

More people need access to coaches because the next few years will see a massive rise in mental health issues and the unfortunate beginning of the "pill" culture. Mental health day must be a day of kindness and a day of expression without fear; however, negative news sells and people love other people's problems. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride.

- Thoughts by: Author and mental health coach, Arfeen Khan

Also Read: World Mental Health Day: Impacts of social media on our cognitive health explained by Psychiatrist Sonal Anand

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×