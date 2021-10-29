EXCLUSIVE: World Psoriasis Day 2021: Can psoriasis patients take the COVID vaccine? Expert ANSWERS

Psoriasis happens to be a chronic skin condition where an overproduction of skin cells leads to the formation of scales and plaques on the skin. It is a long-term disease that eventually doesn’t have any cure.

With the ongoing pandemic, many psoriasis patients are concerned that their ongoing medications may lessen the effectiveness of COVID vaccines or cause psoriasis flares. Though there is no current evidence to support this, but COVID-19 may cause serious complications in people with psoriasis. That’s why it is always advised to get the COVID vaccine without much delay.

To take the Vaccine or Not

The Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Alliance and the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) recommend people affected with psoriasis take their COVID vaccine shot.

People with chronic health issues, including those with psoriasis, have an increased risk of severe illness if they get infected with COVID-19 virus. People with psoriasis may also take medicines that suppress their immune system. People taking such types of medicines have an increased likelihood of experiencing severe COVID-19.

Vaccination against COVID-19 can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease and experiencing severe complications. Although the COVID-19 vaccines may not be as effective in people affected with psoriasis taking immunosuppressant drugs, they are much likelier to provide some degree of protection against COVID-19.

In the case of psoriasis, it is recommended that live-attenuated vaccines be avoided. Both the Moderns and Pfizer vaccines are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, so are not live vaccines. Although the AstraZenica (Oxford) vaccine is made of real virus, it has been inactivated so that it cannot cause serious infection.

Is it necessary to temporarily go off on medications after taking a vaccine shot?

Patients may continue their oral or biologic psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis treatment without any pause when receiving these vaccines. As always, however, it is important to consult with a doctor before taking any step.

People with psoriasis use various immunosuppressive drug therapies, including biologics, methotrexate, cyclosporine and Janus kinase inhibitors. Taking these medications can partially inhibit the immune system, which adds to the infection risk.

The current guidelines of the American Academy of Dermatology recommend that those who take immunosuppressive drugs continue to take them unless they test positive or if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Also, recent research suggests people with psoriasis disease, including those on biologic drug therapy, have no additional risk of contracting or being seriously harmed by COVID-19 from their psoriasis treatments.

People with psoriasis are not part of a high-risk group for COVID-19 infection or complications. Those who are taking immunosuppressive therapy should continue to do so. If a person with psoriasis tests positive for COVID-19, it is best to consult a medical practitioner to incorporate the modifications required.

The COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for people with psoriasis. Along with the vaccine, standard infection-prevention precautions are the best way to avoid COVID-19.

About the author: Dr Vaibhav Kalambe, MBBS, MD (Dermatology), SKIN MEDICA, Dombivli (W), Medical Consultant, ENTOD Pharmaceutical

