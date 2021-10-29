EXCLUSIVE: Worried about the first period after delivery? Here's what's is normal and what’s not

After 9-months of pregnancy, your body has forgotten the process of menstruation with no periods, bloodstains, and cramps. The first period after pregnancy can be confusing to many new moms. Some moms get periods exactly after 40 days while others may take one year to resume their periods. But once if you have had periods after delivery, you must have them the next month also. If you have missed your periods, the chances of pregnancy is high and you should consult your gynaecologist as definitely you would not like to continue the pregnancy.

Relation between breastfeeding and periods

Breastfeeding can have a great impact on your first period after delivery. If the mother is breastfeeding the child, the first period can delay up to 8 weeks and further, and if the mother is not breastfeeding, you can expect your menstrual cycle to start in 6-8 weeks. This delay is due to breastfeeding and is caused by hormonal changes in the body, which can also affect the taste and supply of the milk.

What can you expect from the first period after delivery?

Every mother is different and gaining a normal cycle after giving birth will take some time as your body is still adjusting. Some of the common changes that you can expect on your first period are:

A heavy flow of blood and pain in the abdominal region

Presence of lumps in the period blood

Irregular periods and blood flow

Intense pain and cramping

Changes in the period after giving birth can also be affected depending on the mother's health condition. But these problems will start decreasing and will be natural again with time.

First period after C-section

The period after caesarean delivery is as natural as in normal delivery. You will encounter heavy blood flow and vaginal discharge during the periods as the uterus sheds all the endometrial tissue resting inside throughout the pregnancy. Keep an eye on the colour, texture, and smell of the blood and consult the doctor if you find something abnormal.

The period after Ectopic pregnancy

Ectopic or extrauterine pregnancy is the process when the egg develops outside a womb. Such pregnancies are less common and take longer than 2-10 weeks for the first period, which can be painful. It is better to avoid pregnancy for 4 months after ectopic and have normal periods for at least 4 months.

Key Takeaway

Returning to a normal menstrual cycle and life can take time. After giving birth, the body of a mother still needs care and attention. With hormonal changes and breastfeeding, you can feel different about your body. It is better to take things slow and if anything concerns you, always consult your doctor for proper treatment.

About the author: By: Dr Ruby Sehra, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi

