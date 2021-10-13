EXCLUSIVE: Worried about hyperpigmentation? Dr Noopur Jain reveals ways to deal with it

Most Indian women deal with hyperpigmentation. When areas of skin become darker than the normal surrounding skin, it is called hyperpigmentation. We can observe hyperpigmentation generally in brown and darker shades of skin. Although it is a harmless skin condition, it is an insecurity among many women.

Although different types of hyperpigmentation might look the same, they happen for a variety of reasons. The most important thing while dealing with hyperpigmentation is to identify the root cause. The very best thing you can do is consult a dermatologist if you're bothered by spots of any kind.

If you have hyperpigmentation, the first step is to find out why. The only way to get lasting results is to address the root cause. Having said that, there are three steps you can take to fade the dark spots and even the skin tone: skin protection, medications, and procedures.

Skin protection

Sun can have long-lasting damaging effects on your skin. Therefore, it is important to protect your skin from the darkening effects of the sun and blue light. A mineral sunscreen with iron oxides does the job perfectly.

Medications

Several medications can help hyperpigmentation. Sunspots and other uneven skin tones can get temporary relief through exfoliating. The pigment can hide out below the skin, so it's wise to treat the entire face. Chemical peels administered by a certified dermatologist also show good results.

Procedures

It is always best to ask a professional when in doubt. The treatments provided by cosmetic dermatologists can help even skin tone faster.

Of course, the serums, peels and creams that you use in your skincare regime can help. But a dermatologist can rightly identify the issue of your exclusive skin type and help by lifting and lightening the unwanted hyperpigmentation using professional-strength chemical peels and carefully calibrated lasers. This process won’t be the same for everyone, as the skin tone and sensitivity of every individual is different. A doctor will be able to guide you rightly based on the kind of pigment you’re battling.

How long does hyperpigmentation take to go away?

While you’re dealing with hyperpigmentation, combining adequate sunscreen, medications and procedures will work the fastest. Unlike your face, neck and chest, body skin is typically more resilient than the face. In the case of freckly forearms or splotchy shoulders, any laser or peel doctors used on your face can work.

Hyperpigmentation is a common and especially troublesome issue for brown Indian women. Treating it rightly starts with understanding the root cause, protecting the skin, and exploring treatment options to even the pigment.

About the author: Dr Noopur Jain

Read Also: Mother’s diary: 3 Tips for new mothers