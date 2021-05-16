EXCLUSIVE: Yoga expert shares 5 breathing exercises you can do at home for healthy lungs

With the ongoing pandemic and cases surging in the second wave of Covid19, here are some breathing exercises you can try at home to make your lungs healthy as shared by grandmaster Akshar, the yoga expert. Check it out.

The technique of breathing in the study and practice of yoga is called pranayama. This technique can be extremely favourable in protecting you from the coronavirus. Pranayama exercises are also proven to be effective in keeping your body in peak physical health as it helps to release toxins from your body keeping it strong and brimming with the vital life force of prana. All these techniques focus on a strong exhalation that helps in strengthening the respiratory system. When your lungs have an increased ability to take in more oxygen, it helps to flush out toxins from your body and build your immunity.

Here are some breathing exercises you can try at home for healthy lungs and to build a stronger respiratory system to fight the coronavirus as shared by grandmaster Akshar.

Posture and Formation for Pranayama

Technique:

Sit in a comfortable position of Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana.

Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath.

Place your palms on your knees facing upward (in Prapthi Mudra).

Please practice each technique for 10 minutes.

Bhastrika Pranayama

Technique:

Inhale and fill your lungs with air.

Exhale completely.

Inhalation and exhalation should be done in a 1:1 ratio. For example, if you breathe in for 6 counts, you must take 6 counts to exhale.

Brahmari Pranayama

Technique:

Place your thumbs on the 'Tragus', the external flap outside on your ear.

Place your index finger on your forehead; your middle finger on the Medial Canthus and your ring finger on the corner of your nostril.

Inhale and fill your lungs with air.

As you exhale, slowly make a buzzing sound like that of a bee, like this 'mmmmmmm…'.

Keep your mouth closed the entire time and feel the vibration of the sound disseminate throughout your body.

Khand Pranayama

Technique:

Sit down in Dandasana, keep your back straight and breathe for some time.

Fold your legs in Sukhasana and prepare your mind for the practice.

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Vajrasana, Ardhapadmasan, Padmasana or Siddhasana) Ideal posture is Poorna Padmasana

Straighten your back and close your eyes.

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra).

As you inhale, divide your breath into two equal parts.

Without retaining the breath in your lungs, exhale twice.

Anulom Vilom – Alternate Nostril Breathing

Technique:

Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril.

Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left.

This makes one cycle. Repeat for 10 minutes.

Kapal Bhati

Technique:

Inhale normally and focus on exhaling with a short, rhythmic and forceful breath.

You can use your stomach to forcefully expel all the air from the diaphragm and lungs by compressing it.

Inhalation should happen automatically while you decompress your stomach.

