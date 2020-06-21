EXCLUSIVE: Yoga Instructor Janhavi Patwardhan OPENS UP on daily yoga, Suryanamaskar and virtual classes

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Janhavi Patwardhan, Yoga Instructor, Sarva & Diva Yoga shared vital details related to Yoga. Read on to know more.

International Yoga Day has been celebrated since 2015. It is observed every year annually on June 21. This year the day is coinciding with Father's Day and World Music Day. For the unversed, the day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create more awareness about yoga and its innumerable benefits. Yoga, which is considered as the greatest gift of India to the world, is actually not that widely practiced in India. However, initiatives, events and now dedicated day have helped to mobilize people to include yoga in their daily life. Talking about the countless benefits, right from alleviating physical to mental health issues, one can reduce the risks and even cure several major diseases.

One should include yoga now especially during this trying and stressful time as it calms and reduces stress and also boosts our immunity. And we cannot stress how mental health and better immunity is so important now. On the occasion of Yoga Day, we asked Janhavi Patwardhan, Yoga Instructor, Sarva & Diva Yoga to share why one should include yoga on a daily basis, one asana anyone can do daily and her views on e-classes of yoga.

1. Why one should do yoga on a daily basis?

Yoga is not just a physical practice, it works on various levels including physical, mental as well as spiritual. Due to our lifestyles these days we have stopped acknowledging our health. Even when we do carve out some time, we only focus on the body, we barely address the mind or our soul. When you practice yoga, all these aspects are seamlessly woven into each other, making it a holistic workout and experience. Practicing yoga every day helps you check in with your body, mind and soul on a daily basis and if you find any inconsistencies or issues, yoga gives you various solutions as well.

Practicing yoga on a physical level has its own benefits. Yoga in a low impact practice, which means at any given point in the practice, your body is safe and not prone to injury. Yoga and its various aspects have solutions to any number of physical requirements from pain to weight loss to strength and toning and so on. In addition, the breathwork and meditative practices heal you internally as well.

2. Many of us complain about lack of time, what is a simple & quick asana or sequence that anyone can do on a daily basis?

The best practice that you can include in your routine on a daily basis is Suryanamaskars or sun-salutations. This is an amazing sequence of 12 steps that energizes and strengthens the entire body.

3. Several people do yoga via apps and videos, it is okay to do without a trained instructor? Your views?

Virtual classes and practices have become the need of the hour. There is nothing wrong with practicing on apps/online classes, but as a beginner, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

- Always make sure you check the limitations/contraindications for the class. Which means you must check if its safe for you to do the class.

- Do not push yourself to the point of discomfort or pain.

- Make sure your body is warmed up.

- If you have any health problems, do a little research beforehand as to what you should never do. If you are doing online classes, make sure you let the teacher know about your health.

Yoga, whether done in studios or virtually, is always meant to bring calmness and bliss. So try to show up on the mat with gratitude and compassion in your heart.



