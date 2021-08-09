EXCLUSIVE: Your guide to losing belly fat the healthy way

Higher abdominal fat poses several health risks: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type-2 diabetes, and heart disease. To protect ourselves from these conditions, let us burn that visceral fat first which is the fat found around our organs. The other type of fat is Subcutaneous fat or fat that is beneath the skin. It is the kind that we can pinch and hold with our fingers. Its accumulation in the body often depends on genetics and lifestyle. And small amounts of subcutaneous fat are usually harmless.

Here are some tips on how we can shrink those fat cells and reduce belly fat.

Eat Right

Getting your food right can shrink fat cells by up to 18%, especially subcutaneous fat! For starters, we can figure out our current calorie intake and cut it by a quarter. Make sure your daily intake of food has 30– 35% protein, 40–45% carbs, and 20–25% fat. You can include foods with a good fat like nuts, avocado, coconut, and olive oil.

Work your body

Put in at least 30–45 minutes of exercise five times a week. It can be anything — brisk walks, HIIT, Dance Fitness, or Strength and Conditioning — as long as you enjoy it! Interval workouts (or HIIT) workouts alternate between high -and low-intensity workouts. The powerful bursts of energy use more fat as fuel and the rest periods in between help flush out waste products from muscles. Online fitness programs can also help you get started right at home.

Ease your mind

A common cause for fat gain is increased stress-induced cortisol levels. The lack of sleep inhibits proper recovery thus leading to stress. So, if it is fat you want to lose, make sure you also snooze for 6–8 hours.

Get your steps - Walking is a fat burner. Try putting in your daily 15,000 steps at a steady pace along with your workouts.

A good-to-know ‘Fat Fact’:

When we “burn” fat, we don’t lose fat cells ⁠— they merely shrink in size while the number of cells remains the same. Individual fat cells comprise fat tissue. As you lose weight, you simply burn the fat stored in each of these cells and make them smaller!

About the author: Shwetambari Shetty, Fitness Expert, Cult.fit

