Exercises for Hair Growth: 7 Techniques to make your hair lush and beautiful

Long, lush, shiny hair is admired by most of us, but it often becomes tough to maintain the hair quality as we face different hair problems. This brings many other issues like dandruff, hair fall, split ends etc. All these contribute to making our hair damaged at the core.

It’s really quite tough to have potential growth of hair to make it lush. But you would be surprised to know that certain exercises can help you to make your hair lush and healthy. Check them out right below.

Exercises for lush hair.

Scalp massage

Blood circulation is the key for a potential hair growth which is possible with a relaxing scalp massage. You can also use oils for it. Do the massage once or twice in a month.

Indian head massage

Indian head massage is an ancient practice of Ayurveda that involves rhythmic movements on the acupressure points which are traditionally called Marma points.

Neck exercises

Neck exercises are another great way to have a healthy growth of your hair. You can simply do front-to-back and side-to-side movements with your head that will stretch your neck muscles.

Yoga poses

Regular practice of yoga is highly beneficial for making your hair lush and preventing hair fall. Uttanasana is done to regulate blood flow to the scalp and it also relieves stress which is a major cause of hair fall.

Breathing exercises

Certain breathing exercises like Kapal Bhati, Pranayama also promote hair growth. The word Kapal Bhati means shining forehead.

Inversion method

Inverted poses are great to stimulate hair growth as well. First, get a head massage to stimulate hair follicles and then hang upside down to increase the blood flow to the scalp.

Cardio exercises will also help to promote hair growth. One of the most common exercises for it is side-to-side hopping.

