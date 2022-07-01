Exercises to include into your morning routine to help prevent lethargy

The sound of your alarm clock ringing waking you up early in the morning and getting you moving is the only thing that can be more productive than anything else in your day. But even when we've had a good night's sleep, there are some mornings when we just can't seem to get out of a groggy mood. Many of us drink a lot of coffee on dreary days to energise ourselves. However, there are some persistent, routine activities that can keep you fit and healthy that will finally enliven you, kicking lethargy to the curb and preventing you from feeling exhausted and drained after your morning workout so that you can continue with a fruitful day.

Below are 4 exercises to include in your morning routine to avoid being drowsy all day long.

1. Full body stretches

Stretching in the morning can be an easy approach to keep or increase flexibility and relieve pain. Additionally, it can lift your spirits and jolt your body. Stretching briefly throughout your morning ritual can help you feel more energised for the day. That might imply that you can put off getting a dose of caffeine till later in the morning when you may need it more. You may feel more confident starting the day as a result.

2. Surya Namaskar

The Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation, is best performed just before sunrise in the morning. It is a potent method that uses eight asanas to help you become more aware. The Surya Namaskar not only gives the body a complete workout but also benefits the body and mind. You feel energised, healthy, and tranquil throughout the day when you regularly practice.

3. Planks

The ideal workout to improve your core and abdomen in the morning is a plank. How long you hold a plank position each day will determine how many calories you burn. You can relax the muscles surrounding your stomach that are tense in the morning by exercising planks.

4. Pushups

Pushups are one exercise that many people utilise as their go-to in the morning. It strengthens your core and gives your body a lift. You will notice an increase in your metabolism if you perform pushups every morning. Your metabolism will benefit from having a higher heart rate in the morning since it will motivate your body to burn calories more quickly than it would otherwise.

Therefore, a vigorous and intense workout is a terrific way to start a lovely morning and it ensures that the rest of your day goes without a hitch.

