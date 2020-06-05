Experiencing low mood, anxiety and insomnia? THIS mineral deficiency could be the reason

There are several reasons why you are suffering from these health issues. One of the causes in this vital mineral's deficiency.

Are you feeling low and getting anxious? Is falling asleep is a task for you? There are several reasons for the same. However, right now potential reason could be Coronavirus lockdown. Many health experts have revealed that sudden changes in life could affect our mental health. However, these could also be the signs of low levels of magnesium. Did you know magnesium, which is a micronutrient has a direct impact on depression and anxiety? Yes, that's why its deficiency should not be ignored.

One should consult a health expert to understand the right cause of these mood changes and depression. If you are magnesium deficient then you should get a sufficient amount of this mineral either from your diet or from supplements as prescribed by your doctor. As mentioned, Magnesium is a micronutrient which means it is vital however, it is required by the body in small amounts (300 to 400 mg/day depending on your age and gender).

One can get this nutrient from several food items including dark leafy greens, dark chocolate, bananas, fatty fish, legumes, pulses, nuts and seeds are all good sources of magnesium.

Pooja Makhija, who is a well-known nutritionist shared information about the magnesium deficiency on her Instagram handle. She revealed that this particular mineral is important for relaxation and helps us to fall asleep. They are also very important for neurotransmitters which are directly related to your mood, depression, and anxiety.

She added, "Serotonin and melatonin are crucial in determining your mood. Magnesium works as an important cofactor required for conversion of tryptophan (from proteins we get from food) to serotonin and melatonin, both of which help in falling asleep."

If you have poor gut health or less or no addition of nutritious foods in the daily diet, then the same can lead to insufficient production of these neurotransmitters. 90% of the serotonin is made by your gut, which works efficiently with the right nutrition and the right amount of magnesium.

She also revealed how magnesium is a co-factor in six hundred different enzymatic reactions. For better sleep, prevention of muscular cramps, good mood and high energy levels, you should incorporate an adequate amount of magnesium in your diet.

NOTE: Consult your doctor before you add magnesium-rich foods or supplements.

