An expert guide to keeping vaginal infections at bay during monsoons

Monsoon season is a season that everyone cherishes. It comes right after the heat of the summer sun and it comes as a relief for everyone, the people, and the surroundings both. It brings the cool breeze and the hot beverages that come with it are clearly just a plus point. However, with all the amazing positives monsoon has its set of negatives. The rainy season brings humidity with it and the humidity gives the infection and bacteria a comfortable and suitable environment to grow and to infest themselves. Therefore, we see so many people get sick during the rainy season as compared to any other season.

The sudden change in weather makes a lot of children fall sick, but apart from children falling sick a lot of women experience vaginal discomfort, which generally turns out to be vaginal infections. So, it is important for women to take good care of not only their health in general but also their vaginal health and hygiene.

Some common causes behind vaginal infection:

Doctors have been known to say that the pH level of the vagina increases when the climate is humid and sticky, and the higher pH level puts the female at a higher risk of getting any kind of vaginal infection.

The humidity in the air increases the chances of infection as bacteria stay alive for longer durations. The privates of a woman are naturally very damp, and the additional wetness in the surrounding just adds to the chances of getting infected.

Some say that a weak immune system can also be a cause for a vaginal infection (and during the monsoon season with the sudden change in temperature the immune system tends to get weak hence more prone to catching an infection).

If a woman wears damp or wet clothes for long periods of time, it is basically an invitation for bacteria to infest and grow and it will take no time for it to become an infection.

Some common symptoms of vaginal infection are:

Continuous itching near the private parts.

Thick white discharge (not normal).

Mild swelling around private parts.

Vaginal soreness.

Redness around the private parts.

Rashes near the private parts.

Burning sensation while having sexual intercourse or while urinating.

Here are a few tips on how to maintain good vaginal hygiene and to prevent any vaginal infection:

Always keep a water bottle near you even when you are at home. Keeping a water bottle can be a great reminder to keep sipping water and keep your body hydrated.

​

During monsoons, it can be very simple to be caught in the rain without an umbrella and get drenched in the water. Make sure that you change into a pair of dry clothes, as wet clothes accelerate the growth of any infection.

Maintaining good menstrual hygiene along with all else is also important as the sanitary napkin or the tampon is storing blood and the bacteria in the blood can generate very quickly in an environment that is humid and moist. So, changing the pad or tampons every 2 to 3 hours is a good idea, better still use a menstrual cup instead of using sanitary napkins or tampons. They are better for avoiding any kind of infection and environmentally friendly as well.

Make sure that you always keep your private parts dry and free of moisture. One should always wipe after urinating and it is recommended to wipe from the front towards the back to avoid any added infections.

Always clean your private parts with warm water (not boiling water) and avoid any kind of soap or ‘vaginal washes’ that are available in the markets.

Avoid wearing very tight underwear and denim shorts and jeans. Tight clothes tend to trap the sweat and extra moisture in the private parts for longer durations which only increases the chances of a vaginal infection. Wearing airy clothes and cotton underwear can be helpful.

About the author: Dr Teena Thomas, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore

Also Read: Ayurvedic herbs are the ultimate stress and anxiety relievers: Here's how to use them