Expert opines on cancer patient management during COVID-19 second wave

Cancer patients are at a higher risk of getting infected by COVID 19. So, Oncologist Dr. Atul Narayankar opines on the management of cancer patients during the second wave of COVID 19.

The Covid-19 pandemic has swept through the entire world, impacting each and every aspect of one's life by inducing fear and anxiety while taking a toll on health and economic devastation. Now, it has been over a year and we still continue to battle Covid-19. A large number of patients with serious diseases and conditions have suffered a lot during the pandemic. Cancer patients, their families, and caregivers are being disproportionally affected by the COVID pandemic. Cancer patients are at a higher risk of getting infected when compared to the general population and significantly more likely to succumb to Covid-19 once infected. Thus, fear of contracting the infection may keep them away from seeking timely treatment. Here are some vital tips shared by Dr. Atul Narayankar, Consultant Oncologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road that cancer patients should keep in mind during the pandemic

1-Do not forget to follow the Covid protocol of masking, social distancing, and hand sanitising. It will be imperative for cancer patients and caregivers to stay at home in order to minimise the risk of cancer. Moreover, do not allow any visitors at home. Cancer patients should avoid being around sick people.

2-No handshaking at all. Try to diligently wash your hands with soap or use sanitiser on your hands every time you touch unclean surfaces either inside or outside your home. Coming in direct contact with contaminated surfaces is the most frequent way of people getting infected by the Covid-19 virus. Disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, faucets, furniture, and the floor.

3-Make sure that you set up a sanitising zone in your home to change clothes and shoes before going into the clean areas of your house.

4-Wear a face mask and face shield in crowded or small and enclosed places like hospitals, if you are required to go for chemotherapy. Do not touch your mouth, nose, and eyes as the virus enters via these organs into the body.

5-Eat well and get enough sleep as doing so will boost your immunity. Try to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water. Eat a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh vegetables, whole grains, legumes, beans, and fruits. Nutritious meals and snacks tend to provide the building blocks necessary for your body to create antibodies and fight against the Coronavirus.

6-Do not skip your medication at all. Furthermore, self-medication for any of the symptoms of cancer is a strict no no.

7-Cancer patients shouldn’t delay their treatment at all as it can land them in trouble. Go for chemotherapy and radiation therapy as scheduled by the doctor.

8-Kindly get yourself vaccinated against Covid 19 after consulting with your treating Oncologist.

9-Try to indulge yourself in some fun activities like playing games, reading books, watching good movies, listening to some good music, cooking a meal, drawing something etc.

10-If any of your loved one is suffering from cancer, be in touch with them through video or voice calls regularly so that they don’t feel alone.

